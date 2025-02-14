UCLA to Host Top Class of 2026 Prospect From Colorado This Spring
We're getting closer and closer to spring time, and that means official visits are looming.
UCLA has started to plan.
This May, the program is expected to host the top class of 2026 recruit in Colorado, as Kevin Cacabelos of SeaTown Sports reported on Friday that four-star tight end Camden Jensen will visit UCLA on the weekend of May 16.
The Bruins offered Jensen in August and are one of his top-seven teams.
Jensen, who plays for Heritage High School in Littleton, Colorado, is ranked the No. 1 class of 2026 recruit in Colorado and the No. 16 tight end in his class, per the 247Sports Composite rankings.
Per Cacabelos, Jensen also has official visits set up with Washington, Nebraska, Florida and Missouri, which are all also in his top seven.
Texas A&M and North Carolina are his other finalists.
Rivals highlighted the prospect's strengths in an article from December that listed the top prospect in each state:
"Jensen is a massive tight end prospect at 6-foot-7 who can also move well, create space or stay in and block as needed. If he continues to develop physically, maybe he’s a star offensive tackle but he can stay at tight end for now because of his athletic ability."
According to Charlie Williams of On3's Inside Texas, "Jensen is a reliable red zone target with solid blocking ability, making him a true dual-threat option."
Jensen is in the same class as four-star tight end Israel Briggs, another highly touted tight end who UCLA is pursuing.
Jensen and Briggs' primary recruiter from UCLA is tight ends coach and assistant head coach Jerry Neuheisel.
Neuheisel has been working hard on the recruiting trail all offseason.
Following his first season as the program's tight ends coach, he was promoted to associate head coach in December. This coming season will be his eighth on staff.
The future of the tight end position will be key for UCLA, which lost standout tight end Moliki Matavao, who was just invited to the 2025 NFL Combine.
This, of course, makes Neuheisel's activity on the recruiting trail all the more crucial.
