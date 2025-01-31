UCLA Finalist for Top Class of 2026 Prospect in Colorado
UCLA football has taken an aggressive approach on the recruiting trail so far this offseason.
Recently, the Bruins took a major leap in their recruiting of the top class of 2026 prospect in Colorado.
On Thursday, Camden Jensen, a four-star tight end from Heritage High School in Littleton, Colorado, revealed his final seven schools, which included UCLA, on social media.
The Bruins were joined by Florida, Nebraska, Texas A&M, North Carolina, Missouri and Washington.
Jensen is ranked the No. 1 class of 2026 recruit in Colorado and the No. 14 tight end in his class per the 247Sports Composite Rankings.
UCLA offered him back in August.
"UCLA has a great staff and big future for them," Jensen said, per 247Sports national recruiting editor Brandon Huffman.
Jensen is being recruited by UCLA's Jerry Neuheisel, who will be entering his second season as the program's tight ends coach and first as assistant head coach, a role he was promoted to last month.
Neuheisel served as a graduate assistant for the Bruins from 2018 to 2020 after being an offensive quality control coach at Texas A&M. He then acted as UCLA's wide receivers coach from 2021 to 2023.
Neuheisel played quarterback for UCLA.
The Bruins have an advantage with Neuheisel on staff, considering his long tenure with the program.
So far, the Bruins have landed four commitments from the class of 2026 -- four-star wide receiver Jonah Smith from Santa Margarita Catholic High School in Rancho Santa Margarita Catholic High School, three-star wide receivers Jaron and Keenan Pula from Timpview High School Provo, Utah and three-star wide receiver Kenneth Moore III from St. Mary's High School in Stockton, California.
That number should grow as the offseason progresses.
UCLA has been making visits all over the country this month, an effort that should help it gain traction in its recruiting of future classes.
The Bruins have brought in 19 players from the class of 2025, including two tight ends -- three-star Noah Flores from Graham-Kapowsin High School in Wisconsin and three-star Dylan Sims from Queen Creek High School in Arizona.
If Jensen were to ultimately choose UCLA, he would surely be one of its top commits from the class of 2026.
