UCLA Finalist for Top Class of 2026 Prospect in Colorado

AGTG I’m beyond blessed to be in this position thank you to all the coaches who have believed in me as a young man and a football player. @russcallaway @CoachCato @Coach_Satt @CoachFKitchens @Coach_Ellsworth @jerryneuheisel @CoachPaopao @warriorqbcoach @CoachTylerK pic.twitter.com/L7BIRfjqAV