EXCLUSIVE: What Bruins Target, 2026 EDGE David Schwerzel Sees in UCLA
UCLA football has been making quite the push on the recruiting trail this offseason.
One of the program's targets from the class of 2026 is David Schwerzel of O'Dea High School in Seattle, Washington.
The three-star prospect is ranked the No. 3 class of 2026 recruit in the state of Washington and the No. 30 edge rusher in his class, per the 247Sports Composite rankings.
Schwerzel was recently visited by UCLA defensive coordinator Ikaika Malloe, whom he regards highly as a coach and as a man.
The prospect also admires what Bruins coach DeShaun Foster is establishing in Westwood, a culture that goes beyond the gridiron.
“I see a culture that just knows how to work and a culture that’s built around family and love," Schwerzel said, "and it’s really just about -- with him being a Bruin himself, with him going there, I feel like it’s just about loyalty and commitment, and they want guys who are ready to work and guys who are going to come in early and make an impact right away.”
"Culture" is key to Schwerzel when it comes to priorities that will factor into where he wants to play collegiately.
“I’d say, it’s really the culture, and it’s really just life after football," he said. "Those are the main things that I want when I’m choosing a school and just being able to get my degree and just focusing on a culture that fits me and a place that I’m just going to come in and make an immediate impact in and just make the team the best they can be and to just become a better player and be developed as well, just being able to get developed to the best player I can be and ultimately get to the NFL, my goal of playing in the National Football League one day.”
UCLA comes off its first season in the Big Ten, a league that Schwerzel believes would benefit his development as a defensive lineman.
"I feel like the Big Ten, it's up there with the SEC," he said. " ... And I feel like they have the best offensive linemen. So, I feel like going to a Big Ten school like UCLA would just be a blessing to just go out there and compete against the best O-linemen and just keep getting better each and every week and really testing my skills each week."
Schwerzel received his offer from UCLA last March during a visit to Westwood.
"I liked the area, it's a beautiful place, and the facilities are great, all the coaches are great, and it's awesome there," he said.
Schwerzel is hoping to decide on where he will continue his academic and athletic career this summer.
"I'm taking all my official visits this spring," he said. "And then, I'm planning on making my decision in either June or July, to then just be able to focus on my senior season and just already get my spot in, with the transfer portal and everything, so just making sure I get my spot in wherever I feel is home and then, just being able to focus on my senior year and my last year of high school football."
