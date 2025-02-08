UCLA Top Recruit David Schwerzel to Play in Polynesian Bowl
David Schwerzel, a three-star edge rusher in the class of 2026, has started to gain interest around the West Coast.
UCLA offered Schwerzel back in March. Bruins defensive coordinator Ikaika Malloe, who recently visited the prospect, is playing a significant role in his recruitment. He also holds offers from Washington, Stanford, Cal and Louisville, among others.
On Wednesday, Schwerzel was selected to the 2026 Polynesian Bowl in Hawaii, capping off his high school career.
"It truly means a lot to be selected to the Polynesian Bowl," Schwerzel said, per 247Sports' Brandon Huffman. "It's been a dream of mine to play in the game and getting to represent my culture and play in Hawaii against some of the best is a great honor. I have been watching the Poly Bowl for many years and know a lot of players that have played in it, a few being my former high school teammates Isendre Ahfua and Jason Brown (in the 2024 game)."
He added, "It is very big for me to be selected to be in an all-star game because it gives me the opportunity to go against the best in the country and also build relationships with guys that could be my future teammates... I am beyond excited to experience all the cultural activities and moments the Poly Bowl provides. Being of Polynesian descent, it means so much to me to be out there representing my culture. I have never been to Hawaii but I have always wanted to go."
Schwerzel's words should give Bruins fans hope because he just gave UCLA the inside lane to secure his commitment.
He mentions his culture, desire to go to Hawaii and how the game connects him to his former teammates. Coach Malloe is from Hawaii and is a Washington graduate and former Huskies assistant, so he knows the Pacific Northwest well. He also played a massive factor in Laiatu Latu's development into becoming a first-round pick.
Malloe's Hawaiian background may be the personal touch that secures his signature. UCLA is expected to play in Hawaii during the 2027 season, and it plays Washington in Schwerzel's hometown of Seattle every other year.
