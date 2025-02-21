UCLA Offers Rising Class of 2027 CB From Ohio
UCLA has extended a plethora of offers to members of the class of 2026 this offseason but has also made sure to get ahead on recruiting the class of 2027.
Most recently, the Bruins offered class of 2027 cornerback Ashton "Ace" Alston of Anderson High School in Cincinnati, Ohio. The prospect announced the offer on social media on Thursday.
Alston has also received offers from Michigan, Auburn, Indiana, Missouri, Oregon and Tennessee, among others.
The prospect is rated a four-star by Rivals, which has him ranked the No. 2 class of 2027 prospect in the state, the No. 9 cornerback in his class and the No. 70 overall prospect in his class.
This past season, Alston helped lead Anderson to Ohio's Division II state championship, where it fell to Avon High School. He totaled 46 tackles, two for loss, 10 pass breakups, three interceptions, including a pick-six, two forced fumbles and a fumble recovery.
The 5-11, 170-pound cornerback will be entering what his perhaps the most important year of any prospect.
“My off-season plan is to get 1% better each day and do everything in my power to make the team better,” Alston told High School On SI.
In the aforementioned social media post, Alston said he had talked to Bruins secondary coach and passing game coordinator Demetrice Martin, who returned to UCLA this offseason after stints with Oregon and Michigan State. Prior to those stops, he had served as UCLA's defensive backs coach from 2012 to 2017, as well as assistant head coach from 2014 to 2017.
Martin is well renowned for his success as a recruiter, which made his return to the Blue and Gold pivotal for a program looking to make gains in that department.
The longtime coach has already been very active on the recruiting trail since coming back to Westwood. His ties to the Midwest from his lone season with the Spartans could help the Bruins build a pipeline out there.
Of course, competing in Ohio is tough, especially with the reigning national champions. But if the Bruins can shortly but surely land recruits like Alston, their national footprint on the recruiting trail will only grow.
