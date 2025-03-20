UCLA's QB Big Board
From blue-chip prospects to under-the-radar gunslingers, UCLA is still very active in the quarterback market for this 2026 class. Coach DeShaun Foster has been grinding it out on the recruiting trail to find the quarterback of the future in Westwood. Who are the Bruins still pursuing?
Brady Smigiel - Newbury Park, CA
Former Florida State commit Brady Smigiel has to be the priority to get into the quarterback room. Smiegel just recently cut his list of schools down to just four schools: UCLA, South Carolina, Washington and Michigan. Making this list is impressive on the surface, but the Bruins want him bad and will likely pull out all the stops to make it happen.
Ryder Lyons - Folsom, CA
There are a couple of interesting things to note with Ryder Lyons, though UCLA landing the talented quarterback may be an uphill battle. Though Lyons is classified as a 2026, he will be going on a mission trip at the conclusion of his senior season, pushing him back to essentially a 2027 prospect.
Lyons also has a little bit of a connection with UCLA as he plays on the 7 on 7 team 'Cold Hearts' with UCLA commits Jaron and Kennan Pula. We will see if that connection is enough to sway Lyons to campus.
Gavin Sidwar - Glenside, PA
The Bruins have been luring in the shadows a little bit with Gavin Sidwar, but it seems he may still be in play. He is familiar with offensive coordinator Tino Sunseri and could fit right into the offense. Sidwar is a three-star, per 247Sports, but Sidwar is incredibly talented and is a prospect worth keeping an eye on heading into the spring.
The Bruins are keeping their options open and seem to know what they are looking for and who is going to fit their specific needs. For all of the players mentioned, it seems that offensive coordinator Tino Sunseri is making a good impression on them and keeping those relationships strong, which is what it's all about. As the spring rolls on it will be interesting to see who comes for another visit and if any of the narrowed lists include the Bruins, much like with Brady Smigiel.
