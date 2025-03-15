Bruins Make Elite Local 2026 QB's Final Four

NEWS: Elite 2026 QB Brady Smigiel is down to 4️⃣ Schools, he tells me for @on3recruits



The 6’4 210 QB from Newbury Park, CA is ranked as a Top 8 QB in the ‘26 Class (per On3 Industry)



Where Should He Go?👇🏽https://t.co/mwF0PRb8S2 pic.twitter.com/dHAGzINAIL