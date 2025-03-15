Bruins Make Elite Local 2026 QB's Final Four
Newbury Park High School quarterback Brady Smigiel has narrowed down his college search to just four teams, Hays Fawcett of On3 announced via social media on Friday.
UCLA, Michigan, Washington and South Carolina remain in the fight for the elite gunslinger.
Smigiel is a four-star prospect and is ranked the No. 7 quarterback in his class, per the 247Sports Composite rankings. Currently 6-foot-four and 215 pounds, Smiegel already stands as one of the most ready-made quarterbacks for the next level. With a ton of physical tools and his processing ability, it stands to reason that he has a ton of unlocked potential.
Smiegel was once committed to Florida State but decommitted back in January. Since then, more offers have flooded in, and circumstances have changed around his recruitment. Currently considering a northern Big Ten school, a west coast Big Ten school, an SEC team in South Carolina and a Washington team in the Pacific Northwest, it doesn't seem that geography is going to be the biggest determining factor in his decision.
Michigan is an interesting choice on this list. It seems to have its guy of the future in five-star phenom Bryce Underwood, who the Wolverines invested heavily both in time and in NIL compensation. Where another blue-chipper would fit in the fold could be tough to sort out in Ann Arbor, but clearly, they have done enough to keep Smiegel's attention.
Washington is another interesting choice, but could make sense in the long run. Basically the geographically opposite of former suitor Florida State, the Huskies remain in the hunt. Coming off of a disappointing 6-7 season, Washington will likely be looking for some big shakeups in the near future.
We'll see if playing for head coach Jedd Fisch is enticing enough to land the services of the star quarterback.
South Carolina has been on the up-and-up lately, and have been playing Beamer Ball. Head coach Shane Beamer has shifted the momentum within the program and had South Carolina right on the bubble of making the College Football Playoff in 2024. Playing on a great team with good coaching and resources could be a big time draw.
UCLA still holds a key advantage if geography ends up becoming a deciding factor. The California native could see the uptick in the program and decide to stay home and become the guy for his hometown team. It would be one of the biggest pickups in the DeShaun Foster era and may unlock the next level for this Bruins program.
Smigiel will visit UCLA on April 3.
