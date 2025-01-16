Breaking Down Bruins' 2025 Quarterback Room
The UCLA Bruins are searching to become one of the upper-echelon teams of the Big Ten in the near future and to compete amongst the powerhouse programs; it starts at the quarterback position. With a relatively young quarterback room, someone must step up under center to help this team compete.
Sr. Joey Aguilar
After senior quarterback Ethan Garbers graduated and sophomore Justyn Martin transferred, the Bruins were very unsure about who would start at quarterback for Week 1 of the 2025 season. They looked no further than former Appalachian State senior transfer quarterback Joey Aguilar.
Aguilar is one of the biggest additions for the Bruins this offseason as they have likely found their QB1 for the upcoming season. In two seasons with the Mountaineers in the Sun Belt, Aguilar completed just over 60% of his passes, throwing for over 6,000 passing yards and 56 touchdown passes.
If anyone is capable of immediately coming in and making an impact, its a senior with multiple years of experience playing at the highest collegiate level. Barring any major setbacks, expect Aguilar to be the projected starter as fall camp rolls around.
So. Demaricus Davis
Davis is another transfer quarterback but spent his freshman season with the Bruins. He transferred from the Washington Huskies after spring practice and settled on Westwood as his collegiate destination. He did not see any action on the field this past season for UCLA.
There is a small chance that Davis sees action this season, especially with a healthy veteran coming in to run the offense. It is difficult to determine what the depth chart will look come as the season gets closer, but do not be surprised if Davis the second-string backup to Aguilar.
So. Henry Hasselback
The Bruins earned some football royalty last year when they landed Hasselback, the son of former NFL quarterback Matt Hasselback. The Weston, Mass. native was another quarterback that gained experience from the sideline last year and will stick with the Bruins for his sophomore season.
There is definitely some potential for Hasselback to make an impact for the Bruins depending on how the season shakes out. The former Gatorade Massachusetts Player of the Year has the intangibles to be a collegiate quarterback and the knowledge from being surrounded by football all his life.
R-So. Luke Duncan
Duncan is entering his third season with the program as a redshirt sophomore and is seeking to see the field for the first time in his career. Duncan is one of the longest-tenured Bruins at his position, graduating high school early and attending spring training in 2023.
Another hometown kid, Duncan is from Orinda, California and has strong ties to the UCLA program. At 6-6,205 pounds, he has the size and stature to be a successful quarterback in this conference but must show that he has the skill level this coming fall when they start to evaluate each guy.
Fr. Robert McDaniel
The Bruins landed a pair of incoming freshman quarterback on the recruiting trail this offseason, starting with three-star Robert McDaniel. Hailing from Hughson, California. McDaniel was a major pickup for the Bruins as he reflects the future of this program.
McDaniel flipped from Arizona to UCLA in the final stages of the recruiting process. He is ranked the 37th-best recruit in the state's 2025 class and the No. 32 quarterback in his class, according to the 247Sports Composite rankings.
There is a very slim chance that McDaniel sees any action this season, but much like the freshman quarterbacks of last year, he will gain valuable experience and learn from Aguilar and the rest of the room.
Fr. Colton Gumino
The other 2025 recruit that will be joining UCLA this fall is three-star Colton Gumino. It will be a cross-country trip to play for the Bruins, as Gumino is from Arlington Heights, Illinois. He stands 6-2, 190 pounds and was the 83rd-ranked quarterback prospect in his class and 38th class of 2025 prospect in Illinois, per the 247Sports Composite rankings.
The Bruins are doing a superb job of planning for the future and bringing in a pair of strong, talented quarterbacks will pay dividends for them in the future if the young guns decide to stay in Westwood. The transfer portal may not always be the answer to success in college football.
