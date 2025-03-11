UCLA Takes Rare Hit on the Recruiting Trail
UCLA football has made several prospects' final list, but recently, the Bruins fell out of contention for the best one of them all.
The Bruins had made class of 2026 five-star ATH Brandon Arrington's top 12 last month. But on Monday, he revealed his top six, and UCLA didn't make the cut.
The Bruins offered him in January.
Arrington, a local prospect from Mount Miguel High School, has narrowed his list down to USC, Georgia, Alabama, Texas A&M, Oregon and Penn State.
The prospect is ranked the No. 1 ATH in his class, the No. 1 class of 2026 recruit in California and the No. 8 overall recruit in his class, per the 247Sports Composite rankings.
247Sports recruiting analyst Greg Biggins had the following to say about Arrington when he evaluated him back in April of 2024:
"Two-Sport standout and one of the fastest sprinters in the country. Has personal best times of 10.43-100m and 20.76-200m as a sophomore and could easily double sport in college.
"On the grid-iron, shows the ability to play corner or receiver and should also develop in to a dangerous return man. Has a long, athletic 6-2, 180 pound frame with plenty of room to add good weight.
"Still developing as a pass catcher, fights the ball at times but has made big strides over the last year in his ability to track the football and run after the catch. Can run more than just go routes and has improved as a route runner and in his ability to set up an opposing corner.
"The speed definitely shows up on the football field and he’s explosive enough to out-run the angle and get behind a defense. Shows toughness going over the middle and doesn’t shy away from contact.
"Has upside as a long cover corner as well but upside is probably highest as a receiver and his ceiling is as high as any skill player in the Region."
This past season, Arrington, who played cornerback and wide receiver, recorded 10 touchdowns, seven pass breakups, two forced fumbles and an interception.
Last year, the track star won two state championships -- one in the 100-meter dash and one in the 200-meter dash.
UCLA fans still have much to be excited about with a number of other recruits still considering the Bruins as one of their top destinations, but this one should sting a bit.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @UCLAInsideronSI and @tcav30 and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.