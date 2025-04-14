Bruins Hosted '26 Four-Star TE
The UCLA Bruins are in the midst of preparation of this upcoming season but are still heavily on the recruiting trail, hosting an unofficial visit for 2026 four-star Camden Jensen out of Littleton, Colorado. He documented his experience via X, formerly known as Twitter.
Jensen is a 6-6, 250-pound monster that is double of the size of former UCLA alumni, NFL running back and Bruin head coach DeShaun Foster by the photo that Jensen posted. As a four-star recruit, he is ranked No. 2 overall in the state and the 19th-best tight end in the country, per the 247Sports Composite rankings.
According to 247Sports, there are several other high-profile schools that seek Jensen's commitment. Fellow Big Ten schools such as Nebraska, Washington and Michigan State, are all heavily recruiting.
UCLA is, however, one of his top seven schools, along with Florida, Texas A&M, North Carolina, Washington, Missouri and Nebraska. Only two other Big Ten schools are pursuing Jensen and if NFL legend and newly-hired North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Bill Belichick is involved, Jensen must be something special.
As a Colorado native, there is a strong chance that Jensen's decision may be swayed to the west side of the nation and would consider UCLA more than others. He has 23 total offers to choose from coming off his junior year of high school ball.
This past season, Jensen earned first-time all-conference with 32 receptions for 250 yards and four touchdowns. It was a career-best year for the three-star prospect, inspiring confidence that he will even more impact if he were to join the UCLA program.
With the departure of star tight end Moliki Matavao through graduation, the Bruins will be searching for a reliable tight end that can make a major impact in short and long-yardage situations. Jensen could be that piece in a few short years.
Jensen is scheduled to make his official visit to Westwood on May 16, getting a deeper look at the lively campus, top notch facilities and historical success that pours out of the Bruins program. There is no doubt that UCLA earns commits not just due to the football, but the environment as a whole.
