UCLA to Host Several Class of 2027 Prospects This Weekend
As UCLA continues to make a heavy push for the class of 2026, the Bruins are also making time for the class of 2027.
This weekend, the program will host several members of the class. UCLA hosted some visits on Monday as well, as it was the first week after the dead period that programs could
Here are those we know will be visiting:
ATH J'isaiah Mitchell, Puyallup High School (Washington)
Mitchell is rated a three-star by Rivals, which classifies him as a wide receiver. He will visit Westwood on Saturday.
Mitchell announced the visit on social media on Thursday:
QB Sione Tu’amoheloa-Kaho, Lincoln High School (Tacoma, Washington)
Tu’amoheloa-Kaho is one of the top quarterbacks in the class of 2027. Rivals and On3 have him rated as a four-star recruit. On3 has him ranked the No. 1 class of 2027 prospect in Washington and the No. 8 quarterback in his class.
Tu’amoheloa-Kaho will also visit UCLA on Saturday. He announced the visit on social media on Thursday.
The prospect's older brother, Ale Kaho, spent four seasons at UCLA (2021 to 2024), where he played linebacker.
Ale made three starts in 11 games for the Bruins last season, recording 26 tackles, a tackle for loss, a sack and a pass defensed on the year.
The year prior, he only appeared in one game and missed the season before due to injury.
In his first season with the program, Ale made two starts in 11 games. He posted 32 tackles, six for loss, 3.0 sacks and a pass defensed.
He had transferred from Alabama, where he won a national championship for the 2020 season. He spent three years with the Crimson Tide.
LB Iona Uiagalelei, Damien High School
Uiagalelei, a local prospect, is a three-star recruit, per Rivals. He announced on social media on Wednesday that he will visit UCLA on Friday.
S Gavin Williams, Damien High School
According to Rivals' Tracy McDannald, Williams will visit UCLA on Friday.
Rivals has Williams rated a four-star and ranked the No. 13 safety in his class and No. 20 class of 2027 prospect in California.
UCLA offered the prospect back in January.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @UCLAInsideronSI and @tcav30 and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.