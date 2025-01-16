UCLA Offers 2027 DB From La Verne
UCLA football is continuing to look to gain traction in the 2027 recruiting class.
On Wednesday, class of 2027 defensive back Gavin Williams announced on social media that he has received an offer from the Bruins. The announcement came just hours before class of 2027 defensive back and Michigan State commit Khalil Terry had announced his offer from UCLA.
Williams hails from La Verne, where he plays for Damien High School.
He has also received offers from Arizona, Arizona State, Tennessee, UNLV, USC, Washington, Texas A&M, Syracuse, San Diego State, Georgia State and Charlotte.
This past season, Williams posted 84 tackles, nine interceptions and three forced fumbles while offensively, having recorded 264 yards and three touchdowns on 11 catches for Damien.
Williams' offer is just another testament to the effort of UCLA secondary coach Demetrice Martin, who re-joined the program last month after spending last season on Michigan State's coaching staff.
Martin had served as the Bruins' defensive backs coach from 2012 to 2017 and was the assistant head coach for those last four seasons.
The longtime college coach has already landed several players from the transfer portal and also was a major factor in 2025 defensive back LaRue Zamorano III decommitting from Michigan State before signing with UCLA.
If that one month of success is any indication of what's to come, UCLA's secondary could continue to prosper from the recruiting trail and transfer portal for years to come with Martin leading the unit.
"Coach Meat knows what it takes to win at UCLA," said UCLA coach DeShaun Foster in a statement when he brought Martin back on staff last month. "He is an enthusiastic recruiter who consistently brings the best out of his players on and off the field. We're excited to have him back on the West Coast and I know he can't wait to get to work."
UCLA has earned just one commitment from the class of 2027 so far, but that number should rise as the year progresses and recruits start visiting Westwood. But 2027 commitments are to be taken with a grain of salt, as we often see decommitments/flips from those who commit early.
