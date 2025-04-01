Where Do Bruins Stand With Michigan 2-Way 4-Star?
UCLA's 2026 recruting class already possesses four special players, all at the wide receiver position. The Bruins are also in on a number of other prospects that can only add to the riches.
One particular player that could be an incredible addition is Detroit Michigan's Corey Sadler Jr. Sadler is a slot receiver and defensive back from Cass Technical High School that just led his team to a dominant 2024 season, culminating at Ford Field in the Michigan High School State Championship game where his squad cruised to a convincing win in the title game.
Sadler is likely looking to play both ways at the next level, which he absolutely can do. His teammate Alex Graham did just that for Cass Tech as well and was committed to Colorado, before flipping on signing day to UCLA's bitter rival USC. Teams like Colorado and USC are places that encourage playing both sides of the ball, especially with the Heisman season of Colorado's Travis Hunter this past season.
Offensively, Sadler is nearly impossible to cover. His ability to cut on a dime and create separation is unlike many other high school athletes. He's built incredibly well, making him extremely physical and able to box out defenders for jump balls.
Sadler also played quarterback as a sophomore as the offense was in a transition year and was able to be effective there as well. His arm was solid, but his elusiveness made him a threat to score on the ground at any given time.
Defensively, Sadler thrives in man coverage. Again, the agility comes into play, along with his elite closing speed. His prowess as a receiver translates to defense as he's a ball hawk who can make quarterbacks pay for throwing his way. Defensive coordinator Ikaika Malloe would have a field day with this kind of pure athlete.
Sadler is a composite four-star currently and has developed himself into an elite prospect. His versatility and pure skill give Sadler a Heisman-type ceiling. He's that good.
As players begin to be rewarded for being able to play consistently both ways at a high level, there's no reason that Sadler can't be the next Travis Hunter at the next level.
Fighting off some of the top programs in the country for him won't be easy, but DeShaun Foster undoubtedly knows it would be worth its weight in gold.
