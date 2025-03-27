Offensive Prospects Set for Official Visits to UCLA This Spring
UCLA has four total commits to the 2026 class and is working to build out the class with more talent. Official visit season in the spring is a great time to do that and make the big push to acquire commitments from some of the top prospects on the big board.
Below are the offensive players that will be coming to check out UCLA over the coming months.
May 8: Tommy Tofi, OL. San Francisco (CA)
One of UCLA's top targets in this class, Tommy Tofi will be the first official visit this spring. UCLA is one of Tofi's top eight schools, and earning his commitment would be a big boost for the Bruins.
May 9: Luke Sorensen, TE, Anaheim (CA)
DeShaun Foster and the staff have been after Sorensen pretty hard and will have their shot to sell themselves to him before he visits other schools like Texas A&M, Miami and Nebraska. Sorensen continues to rack up the Power-4 attention, so UCLA has their work cut out for them.
May 9: Jaron Pula, WR, American Fork (UT)
Already committed, Jaron Pula will be on campus once again. It should be enough to quiet the noise about a potential flip and solidify Pula in the 2026 class.
May 9: Kennan Pula: WR, American Fork (UT)
Kennan Pula is also committed to the Bruins. Him and his brother are making the move from Timpview high school to Lone Peak high school this fall. The staff loves him and his brother, and they should both be big staples of the receiving room for years to come.
May 16: Carson Sneed, TE, Nashville (TN)
Currently a Tennessee commit, the Bruins will be putting their best foot forward to accomplish a very difficult flip. Prying Sneed away from his hometown team won't be easy, but would be a massive win for the credibility of this staff.
May 16: Jonah Smith, WR, Rancho Santa Margarita (CA)
Jonah Smith is a current UCLA commit out of the powerhouse high school of Mater Dei in Southern California. Smith is a proven winner and will come in and give a big boost to the wide receiver room.
May 16: Camden Jensen, TE, Littleton (CO)
UCLA made the cut and remains in the top 7 schools for this physical tight end. The Bruins will be competing largely with SEC schools, along with fellow Big Ten foe Washington. Getting him on campus could be the boost they need to get this recruitment over the goal line.
May 16: Rex Waterman, OL, Chandler (AZ)
One of the top players in the state of Arizona, Rex Waterman, is another one that has to be circled on the UCLA staff's board. Waterman is choosing between UCLA, Duke and Nebraska, with visits set for all 3 of them this spring.
June 6: Johnnie Jones, OL, Tampa (FL)
Johnnie Jones is a four-star offensive lineman with the physical tools to be great at the next level. He fits everything offensive line coach Andy Kwon wants and then some. Boasting the rare combination of size, strength and agility, Jones would be a game-changer early on in Westwood.
June 6: Kannon Smith, OL, Littleton (CO)
Kannon Smith is a big-bodied offensive tackle from Valor Christian High School in Colorado with a ton of potential. He has the frame to be able to pack on plenty of more weight and is already ahead in his technique. Smith is considering plenty of other solid choices, so the Bruins will be locked in a heated battle for his commitment.
June 6: Xavier Warren, WR, Georgetown (TX)
Xavier Warren is another great weapon UCLA is looking to add to its roster. With true track speed and great catch radius, Warren presents a nightmare for defenses to contend with. With 4 wideout commits already in this 2026 class, Warren would be a welcome addition to add to the weapons.
June 12: Kenneth Moore III, WR, Stockton (CA)
Another UCLA commit, Kenneti Moore III, is another huge get for the Bruins. Known to be a versatile wideout who can stretch the field vertically, Moore will be a big-time target pretty quickly. It's always great to get your commits to campus as well, which UCLA made a point in doing for all of their current commits.
June 12: Devin Fitzgerald, WR, Phoenix (AZ)
Son of the great Larry Fitzgerald, Devin Fitzgerald has the skillset and pedigree to be absolutely special at the next level. UCLA seems to be leading the charge in this recruitment, but the Bruins will still have plenty of high-caliber programs to contend with for Fitzgerald.
June 12: Santana Carlos, WR, Pembroke Pines (FL)
The Bruins are hungry for skill and talent wherever they can get it. Wide receivers coach Burl Toler III has been on the recruiting trail and making his presence felt early and often. Getting Carlos on campus is another display of the Bruins' commitment to acquiring top-end talent offensively.
June 13: Giancarlo Cereghino, LS, Moraga (CA)
The only specialist on the official visit list, Giancarlo Cereghino, will be coming to campus on June 13. One of the top-rated long snappers in the 2026 class, fans should love to see UCLA go in on a position group that flies under the radar, but is absolutely critical.
Please follow on X (Twitter) @UCLAInsideronSI to not miss another UCLA recruiting story.
Feel free to also let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.