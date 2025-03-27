UCLA's Defensive Prospects Set for Official Visits This Spring
UCLA has four total commits from the 2026 class and is working to build out the class with more talent. Official visit season in the spring is a great time to do that and make the big push to acquire commitments from some of the top prospects on the big board.
Below are the defensive prospects set to hit campus to visit DeShaun Foster and his program.
May 9: Matthew Muasau, LB, Bellflower (CA)
Matthew Muasau is ranked in the top 100 linebackers in the country by 247Sports and possesses an extremely high ceiling. The Bruins' staff has been in on him for quite a while and extended an offer back in July of 2024.
May 9: Lopeti Moaia, EDGE, Orem (UT)
Lopeti Moaia is a rising pass rusher who can be an absolute game-wrecker. At 6-foot-4 and 250 pounds, he's an absolute load for offensive linemen to fend off.
May 9: Joseph Credit, LB, Pearland (TX)
One of the highest-priority defenders for the Bruins, Joseph Credit, has built an extremely strong relationship with the staff. The Bruins will get their chance to wow him early in the spring visit window.
May 9: Kaue Akana, S, Orem (UT)
Akana is a versatile safety who can play on either side of the ball. Akana is an extremely aggressive safety who has no problem playing in the box and getting physical.
May 9: Ramzak Fruean, LB, Spanway (WA)
Fruean is one of the best, if not the best, linebackers in the state of Washington. UCLA is competing with Big Ten rival Washington, along with Washington State, Arizona State and BYU.
May 9: Tufanua Lonatana Umu-Cais, DL, Englewood (CO)
Umu-Cais is an athletic yet powerful defensive lineman. Possessing the frame to keep growing, his ceiling is extremely high.
May 10: Talanoa Ili, LB, Kahuku (HI)
The UCLA Bruins made the top 7 for Ili, and have to like their chances to land the prospect out of Orange Lutheran High School. The four-star is still being courted by plenty of solid programs, including UCLA's bitter rival, USC.
May 10: Malaki Soliai-Tui, LB, Kahuki (HI)
The Hawaii native is an aggressive downhill linebacker with natural instincts beyond his years. Soliai-Tui would fit into the UCLA defense nicely right away.
May 15: Jordan Deck, S, Frisco (TX)
Jordan Deck announced his top six schools, which included UCLA. Since then, Colorado has jumped into the mix, adding an extra layer to the recruitment. Getting Deck on campus will be huge for DeShaun Foster and the staff.
May 16: Derek Colman-Brusa, EDGE, Burien (WA)
Colman-Brusa is another game-changing pass rusher who has no issue being a force player in the run game as well. Bruins have been building a very strong relationship with him.
May 16: Rodney Colton Jr, LB, Newnan (GA)
Colton was a relatively recent offer, but he seems to be building a great relationship with the staff already. The Bruins will benefit greatly by getting Colton to campus.
May 16: Kameron Cody, DL, Savannah (GA)
Cody has been offered since October of 2024 and has been building a strong relationship with the staff. UCLA is battling the likes of Tennessee, Clemson, Indiana and others for him.
May 16: Azaya Tokio, LB, Oceanside (CA)
Tokio is another 2-way player who is projected to play linebacker at the next level but plays some tight end as well. This shows, as he's an agile linebacker who can get sideline to sideline.
May 24: Keytrin Martin, DL, Harbor City (CA)
Keytrin Martin recently moved his visit date up, indicating UCLA is making great strides with the prospect. He talked to UCLA Bruins On SI about why he changed it.
"It was more of a matter of one school stepping up and another school fading away," Harris said.
June 6: Anthony Jones, EDGE, Irvine (CA)
Anthony "Poppa" Jones is absolutely at the top of the big board for the Bruins. A versatile big man who can be an absolute force all over the defense is exactly what UCLA needs, and that's exactly what Jones presents.
June 6: Khary Wilder, EDGE, Gardena (CA)
Khary Wilder has plenty of solid programs after him, but UCLA has the advantage of being close to home. We'll see if it's enough to finish the job and grab the commitment.
June 13: CJ Hester, S, Cocoa (FL)
Hester is an extremely versatile and athletic defensive back with plenty to offer in terms of physicality and ball aggression. With a visit coming up, the UCLA staff will pull out all of the stops for Hester.
June 14: David Schwerzel, EDGE, Seattle (WA)
Schwerzel has become a high priority for the Bruins' staff. With plenty to offer in terms of strength, speed and a tool bag of pass-rush moves, he could contribute early and often on the UCLA defense.
