UCLA in the Driver's Seat for Three-Star Offensive Tackle
In the college football world, connections are everything. The more ties a prospect has to a program, whether it be family on the staff or family that attends or attended the school, the more likely that school is to land the prospect. The football world isn't a meritocracy sometimes, but it's always something to note during certain recruitments.
UCLA has a strong connection to a big-time offensive tackle prospect that could be the deciding factor in this recruitment.
Esaiah Wong is a 6-foot-5, 270-pound tackle and is currently a 3-star prospect. He is the nephew of UCLA defensive coordinator Ikaika Malloe. The Bruins are currently listed as the only "warm' school for Wong on 247Sports.
Other schools that have thrown their hat in the ring are Cal, BYU, Nebraska, Utah, Washington and others. It seems that the connection to UCLA may end up being the key to locking up the commitment from Wong.
Wong is a big and athletic tackle who has the ability to bury his opponents. With his ability to get out to the second level and lock on linebackers, Wong would be a huge addition for a running game that frankly struggled in 2024. It's incredibly important to sure up the run game, especially in the always-physical Big Ten Conference.
While sometimes it is a luxury to be able to air it out and pick up big chunks of yardage, when the weather in the Midwest begins to turn sour in October and November, griding out yardage will become more important than ever. It was a weakness of the UCLA offense in 2024, but that shouldn't be the case once again in 2025.
DeShaun Foster and his staff know the importance of being able to run the ball. They've invested heavily in it, recruiting a number of offensive linemen and targeting some big-name running backs in the 2026 class. They've also added a whopping four wide receivers to the 2026 recruiting class already, giving them even more weapons to work with.
Wong has the frame to continue his development physically, and the Bruins have brought in the staff to help coach him up to his full potential.
