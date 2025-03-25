Five-Star UCLA Target Named Polynesian Bowl Showcase All-Star
Honor Fa'alave-Johnson, a five-star running back prospect, has been a highly touted prospect with over 20 division-1 offers already. There's no shortage of accolades for Fa'alave-Johnson, but he continues to add to it with performances like he had at the Polynesian Bowl Combine & Showcase.
Fa'alave-Johnson plays for Cathedral Catholic in San Diego, California, and is currently ranked the No. 2 ATH in his class, the No. 4 class of 2027 prospect in California and the No. 15 overall prospect in the class of 2027.
The Polynesian Bowl National Combine & Showcase is a 3-day event in Las Vegas, Nevada, where some of the top athletes from across the country get to showcase their skills with speed and agility testing and positional drills.
Fa'alave-Johnson was able to show off his game-breaking speed and explosiveness, running a 4.5 second 40-yard dash. This kind of speed mixed with his vision and ability to cut on a dime makes Fa'alave-Johnson one of the most highly sought after running backs in the entire country.
The Bruins will be contending with a number of Power-4 teams as Fa'alave-Johnson holds offers from the likes of Utah, Penn State, Washington, Georgia, USC and others. He will undoubtedly continue to rack up offers, making him an even harder talent to acquire.
That's not to say the Bruins are going to be out of the race by any means. Bruins head coach DeShaun Foster and his staff have been taking some big swings on the recruiting trail and have remained in the running for a number of top 100 recruits.
While the Bruins continue to work on filling out the 2026 recruiting class, they also keep their eye out on future classes. Building relationships with the athletes early and staying present throughout the process isn't an easy thing to do, but it gets results. Prospects remember who was there from the beginning.
DeShaun Foster will be hard at work this spring hosting spring ball, as well as a flurry of visits from some of their top targets, making the next few months incredibly crucial for the Bruins with both the 2026 and 2027 classes.
