UCLA's Most Important Spring Visits
The UCLA Bruins have been hard at it on the recruiting trail and have been working to set up official visits to campus. It seems that they have filled up their calendar nicely this spring and have a number of important prospects making their way to Westwood.
There are a few that stand out and will prove to be massive opportunities to sell themselves to some elite prospects.
Tommy Tofi, OT, San Francisco CA (May 8)
Interior offensive lineman Tommy Tofi is down to his final eight schools, and UCLA remains right in the thick of the hunt. Tofi is also considering Oregon, Ohio State, USC, Tennessee, Miami, Cal and Utah. He will be making his way to campus on May 8 and will really kick things off for official visit season.
Tofi is a four-star prospect and has all of the physical tools to be an instant impact at the next level. Tofi would be a crucial get for the Bruins as they look to build in the trenches.
Carson Sneed, TE, Nashville TN (May 16)
Current Tennessee commit Carson Sneed is potentially on flip-watch heading into the spring. Sneed has been taking visits to the likes of Colorado and North Carolina and will visit Ole Miss on Saturday. He will be taking a trip out to UCLA in May, and the Bruins will have their shot to make the flip on him.
It could take a remarkable effort, but there is a chance that with the right pitch, head coach DeShaun Foster and the rest of the staff can sell Sneed on their vision. Plus, playing in the Rose Bowl isn't so bad, either.
Anthony Jones, EDGE, Irvine CA (June 6)
Edge rusher Anthony Jones has set a commitment date of June 23, and it seems to be a three-horse race between UCLA, Tennessee and Washington. The star defender will be making his trip to Westwood just a little over two weeks before his decision date.
Nabbing a commitment would Jones would be a massive win and a major upgrade in the defense. There's no doubt Jones will be a major priority to add to this 2026 class.
