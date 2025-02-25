UCLA Finalist for Class of 2026 Four-Star S From Texas
UCLA football's impression continues to made on the recruiting trail.
Last Wednesday, class of 2026 four-star safety Jordan Deck announced UCLA as one of his final six schools on the "247Sports Ultimate College Football Show." The others were Notre Dame, Michigan, Penn State, Ole Miss and Baylor.
The Bruins offered Deck earlier this month. He revealed on the show that he will visit Westwood on May 15.
"Coach Gabe Lynn, he's just got there from Colorado," Deck said on the show. "And so, I'm excited to get down there and see what UCLA has in store, and I want to get down there for a spring practice before my official visit, but I'm excited to see just the campus and the people there. ... Me and him [Lynn] built a good relationship so far these last couple months."
Lynn is UCLA's new safeties coach. As Deck said, he previously coached at Colorado, where he served as a defensive quality control analyst this past season and the assistant director of player personnel the season prior.
"Gabe Lynn has already grown tremendously as a coach," said DeShaun Foster in a release announcing the hire. "He shows an enthusiasm to make young people better and a willingness to adapt with the different responsibilities he's taken on in his career. We look forward to seeing him get to work with the safeties room."
Deck, who plays for Lone Star High School in Frisco Texas, is ranked the No. 24 safety in his class and the No. 41 class of 2026 prospect in Texas, per the 247Sports Composite rankings.
247Sports college football analyst Smoke Dixon evaluated the prospect:
"A player that can affect you at all three levels," Dixon said. "And I mean at the line of scrimmage as far as blitzing, second level, being a dime linebacker, impact the run game. But when you see him in coverage, you see feet, instincts. When I say instincts, he understands how to read and recognize routes and jumping them ... and he has ball skills in order to pick the ball off.
"So, he's one of these modern-day safeties -- that's a positionless [safety]; you can't just say he's playing half of the field or middle of the field. He can line up anywhere and be an impact player. And for a young guy, the game is slowing down for him."
Deck is one of many recruits to have included the Bruins in their list of top schools this month.
