Bruins Offer 2027 Four-Star OL
The UCLA Bruins recently extended an offer to 2027 four-star offensive tackle Joshua Sam-Epelle, he announced via X, formerly known as Twitter. One of the top offensive linemen in the state is gaining a ton of interest, and the Bruins seek to emerge as the favorite.
The four-star prospect is a native of Douglasville, Georgia, standing 6-9, 325 pounds. He is a featured offensive tackle who has had more success being an outside blocker, setting the edge, and protecting the quarterback.
Sam-Epelle is the No. 27 prospect in the state of Georgia and the No. 19 offensive tackle in the country for the 2027 recruiting class, per 247Sports' Composite rankings. He is entering his junior season at Douglas County High School, seeking to improve his ratings even further.
He helped lead his high school to an 11-3 record with a loss in the state semifinals. He showed an elite ability to separate defenders with his arm length and strength, keeping them from getting inside and making a play. His size is a massive help, being a 6-9 tackle is very impressive.
With 30 schools extending offers, Sam-Epelle is proving his worth through the interest of top programs. Currently, he is predicted to commit to South Carolina, per Hale McGranahan, a lead expert on 247Sports. The Bruins may be able to change that narrative with some heavy recruiting.
Since his unofficial visit to South Carolina in late March, the Bruins, Ole Miss and Ohio State have been three of the most notable schools that extended the most recent offers. With interest like that, Sam-Epelle may be looking at an even bigger program to play, potentially the Bruins.
UCLA's first-year offensive line coach Andy Kwon has familiarity with the state of Georgia after being a first-team All-Sun Belt selection in 2016 as a center for the Georgia Southern Eagles. Being very comfortable with the area, it makes it much easier for Kwon to recruit in that state.
If the Bruins are able to get Sam-Epelle on campus sooner rather than later, the tune may change on his projected commitment location. UCLA has done a phenomenal job recruiting this offseason and will have as good of a chance as any team to get it done and secure his commitment.
Make sure that you follow us on X (Twitter) @UCLAInsideronSI and @tcav30 and never miss a UCLA Bruins breaking news story ever again.
Please let us know your thoughts on Sam-Epelle's recruitment and the future of UCLA Bruins football when you like and follow our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE