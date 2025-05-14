UCLA Offers 2027 Four-Star TE From IMG Academy
The UCLA Bruins are the latest team to extend an offer to 2027 four-star tight end Judah Lancaster, one of the top pass-catching threats in the state of Florida. He is entering his junior season at IMG Academy, a place that breeds elite next-level talent.
Lancaster announced the offer on social media on Tuesday.
From what we can gather through Lancaster's social media post, UCLA assistant head coach and tight ends coach Jerry Neuheisel made his way cross-country to visit the four-star recruit in person, helping to solidify that relationship and extend the offer.
Coaching staffs that put in the extra miles to physically recruit a player in person are always more likely to receive a recruit based on the relationships and connections that are made. Emails and phone calls only go so far, and the Bruins are doing their recruiting the right way with coaches on the move.
Lancaster, who hails from Bradenton, Florida, is ranked as the 34th-best player in the state while being the 21st overall tight end in the country for the 2027 recruiting class, per the 247Sports Composite rankings. This is a guy that the Bruins need to continue recruiting heavily.
Even before stepping on the field for his junior season, Lancaster has garnered 31 total offers. The Bruins are going to compete alongside Alabama, Florida, Oregon, Ohio State, Ole Miss and many other top programs that are looking for the next big thing at the tight end position.
Lancaster had a solid sophomore season but is looking for much more production in 2025. He was IMG's fifth-leading receiver, catching five passes for 71 yards and two touchdowns, playing in seven of the team's nine games, per MaxPreps.
If Lancaster were to commit to UCLA, he would be in elite company from recent tight ends that are current NFL players, the most recent being tight ends Moliki Matavao, who was drafted in the seventh round by the New Orleans Saints, and Greg Dulcich (2018-21), who is currently with the New York Giants.
It will be interesting to see which school Lancaster begins to favor over the next several months, as he has quite some time before having to make a decision. If the Bruins stay heavily involved, they will have a very good chance to secure their next potential all-conference pass catcher.
