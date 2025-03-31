UCLA Offers Versatile Four-Star 2027 Prospect
UCLA coach DeShaun Foster and his staff have turned their attention to the 2027 class, at least partially. The process of scouting and building relationships with these is extremely important, and getting earlier can sometimes be extremely beneficial.
The next prospect that has caught the eye of the Bruins' personnel is JuJu Johnson, a defensive back from Long Beach Poly that has had plenty of reps at safety and at corner. Johnson has received a great deal of Power Four attention recently. Teams like Alabama, Georgia, Oregon, USC and others have already extended offers and begun their relationship building processes.
Greg Biggins of 247Sports wrote the following scouting report on Johnson:
"Johnson is a two-way player, two-sport, track standout who really looks the part. He played safety, corner and nickel for the Jackrabbits last season and looked very good as a receiver playing for Team Toa on the 7v7 circuit this off-season.
"On the track, he ran leadoff on Poly's 4X100m relay team that finished 2nd in the state meet (40.80), on the 4X400 that was 3rd at state meet (3:13.03) and had personal best times of 10.85-100m and 21.25-200m as well. He could end up a lockdown corner, an explosive outside/slot receiver or grow in to a safety and it’s his positional versatility that jumps out for us."
Johnson is currently a four-star prospect and is ranked as the No. 38 player in the 2027 class. A talented athlete with the versatility to play anywhere is extremely enticing to Coach Foster and has to excite defensive coordinator Ikaika Malloe.
It's become clear that the staff is doing their best at building pipelines with some of the local schools. Places like Long Beach Poly produce tons of talent on a yearly basis, and it's important for the UCLA staff to have a connection and presence within the program.
Coach Foster has been building the 2026 class with that mission in mind and have done a nice job of bringing in guys that fit the culture and have connections to the area. This trend is very clearly continuing in the 2027 class as well.
Please follow on X (Twitter) @UCLAInsideronSI to not miss another UCLA recruiting story.
Feel free to also let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.