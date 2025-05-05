Bruins in Contention to Land 2027 Four-Star CB
The UCLA Bruins are looking to keep their defensive secondary on the rise as they recently extended an offer to 2027 four-star cornerback JuJu Johnson, also bringing him on campus for an unofficial visit a few weeks ago. This is a major prospect that would benefit the Bruins greatly.
Johnson was in Westwood to witness the Bruins during spring practice, which concluded this past Saturday following the spring showcase at the Rose Bowl. He posted to social media showing his view of practice back on Tuesday, April 15.
Johnson is ranked as the No. 5 recruit in the state of California while being the fifth-ranked cornerback in the nation for the 2027 class, per the 247Sports Composite rankings.
247Sports national recruiting analyst Greg Biggins broke down Johnson's strengths and the things that make him one of the top recruits in the state. The Bruins should pull out all the stops to try and secure the commitment of Johnson, a Polynesian Bowl invitee this past year.
"Johnson is one of the most versatile athletes in the ’27 class," Biggins wrote. "He could play corner, safety or receiver at the college level and is a legit high major college prospect at all three spots. He’s a twitchy athlete who has both both short area quickness and top end speed and always comes with a high compete level and toughness.
"At receiver, he runs well after the catch and is a game breaker with the ball in his hands. He doesn’t play a ton of receiver during the HS season but flashes his skill during the 7v7 circuit and is a very tough cover for opposing corners.
"He plays a lot of safety as well as corner and makes plays wherever he lines up. He has more of a corner frame and that’s probably where his upside is highest. He may only be 5-foot-10 but has a 77” wing and can really run."
UCLA offered Johnson back in late March, continuing to play close attention to him through the recruiting process. As a Long Beach native attending Long Beach Poly High School, the Bruins are going to be one of his top choices once he makes a decision on where he will play collegiately.
