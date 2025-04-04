Bruins to Host Son of NFL Vet, 2026 Four-Star WR
The UCLA Bruins are making a push to secure 2026 four-star wide receiver Kaydon Finley of Aledo, Texas, one of the top recruits at his position. They will be hosting the current high school junior in hopes of drawing him closer to becoming a Bruin in a few short years.
Finley is preparing to make a few recruiting visits this week, starting in Westwood with the Bruins on Saturday, with succeeding trips lined up with Texas A&M and Texas over the next two weeks, per Rivals' Sam Spiegelman.
Finley is a four-star wide out, playing at Texas high school powerhouse, Aledo High School, and has already won two Texas 5A Division I state titles. He is the 14th ranked recruit in the state and 14th at his position in the country, per the 247Sports Composite rankings.
At 6-0, 200 pounds, Finley dominated in his junior season. He caught 81 total passes for 1,432 yards and 21 touchdowns. His offseasons are spent running track & field, participating in the 200-meter, long jump, and high jump. This kid is a multi-faceted athlete with an extremely high ceiling.
Football runs in the family as Kaydon's father, Jermichael Finley, was a six-year NFL tight end with the Green Bay Packers, winning a Super Bowl with the franchise in 2011. The NFL veteran attended Texas for his college career, potentially swaying his son's decision to attend his father's alma mater.
The young pass-catcher has already garnered 36 total offers, receiving UCLA's in May of 2024. 247Sports' crystal ball predictions have Finley most likely to attend Notre Dame or follow in his father's footsteps with the Longhorns.
Despite those predictions, the Bruins will always have a strong chance to land top recruits. With a promising future in the quarterback room, Finley would thrive at the Rose Bowl, becoming a top target alongside current sophomore wideout Kwazi Gilmer, who would be a senior in Finley's first year.
If the Bruins are able to impress when Finley visits this weekend, they could be looking at their next No. 1 option in the receiver room for years to come. This is a prospect with NFL knowledge due to Jermichael's pro experience and will be well prepared for the college game when his time comes.
