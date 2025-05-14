Bruins Offer Pair of 2027 Prospects Out of Florida
The UCLA Bruins went down to Boynton Beach, Florida, extending offers to a pair of 2027 prospects that have flown under the radar to this point. They began with 2027 defensive end Javion Herrington, a two-sport athlete from Somerset Academy Canyons High School.
He announced the offer on social media last week.
Herrington had a strong sophomore season on the gridiron, earning 30 total tackles, eight for loss and one sack, per MaxPreps. He was also a junior varsity basketball player for his school as a center and power forward at 6-3, 252 pounds.
The Bruins are one of the most high-profile offers that Herrington has received to this point, having earned only eight to this point. UCLA joins Auburn, Tennessee, Toledo, Miami (FL), FIU, Liberty and Western Kentucky in the race for his commitment. His national interest is gaining serious speed.
A strong defensive edge rusher is key for the Bruins' growing success. They had one of the best run-stopping defenses last year, earning a fair number of sacks. Herrington would be a major benefit and could find a starting role as a freshman with an uptick in physical size by the end of high school.
The second 2027 prospect that was offered came in the form of three-star running back Kelsey Gerald, another Boynton Beach native and a Santaluces High School student heading into his junior season as well.
Gerald also announced the offer on social media.
Per MaxPreps, Gerald had a fabulous sophomore season, totaling 68 carries for 541 rushing yards and five scores in nine games, adding 27 receiving yards as a wide out. He had three runs for 100-plus yards, showing his quick burst ability, blowing past secondary defenders for explosive scoring plays.
Gerald will certainly gain more interest, but has just a few offers to this point. The Bruins stand alongside seven other programs, including fellow Big Ten foe Purdue, Tulane, West Virginia, and others. The unrated prospect will gain even more traction, and the Bruins must stay involved.
Gerald is 5-11, 196 pounds and will certainly add a few more pounds before becoming a collegiate athlete. With head coach DeShaun Foster being a former NFL running back, the three-star prospect may be more inclined to learn from one of the more intelligent rushing minds in college football.
