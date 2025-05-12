UCLA '26 Commit Shines at Prospect Camp
UCLA football has only landed four commits from the class of 2026, all of whom are wide receivers.
But one in particular is making a name for himself this offseason.
UCLA commit Kenneth Moore III of St. Mary's High School (Stockton), a three-star wideout, shined at this weekend's Under Armor Next camp in Utah.
Moore earned the camp's Wide Receiver MVP. He was joined by Quarterback MVP Michael Mitchell Jr., a Vanderbilt commit, and Defensive Back MVP Maurice Williams, a Liberty commit.
247Sports national recruiting analyst Greg Biggins classified Moore as the camp's "Alpha Dog."
"Moore ran the best routes in the camp and created more down field separation than any other pass catcher," Biggins wrote. "The UCLA commit is both quick and fast and shows a great initial burst off the line withe the top end speed to blow by an opposing corner.
"His explosiveness getting in and out his breaks drew ooh and aah's from the crowd and he was very natural catching the football as well. He's not a big receiver at about 5-foot-10 but even made an acrobatic jump ball catch over an opposing corner. Moore is running track right now and was nursing an injury earlier in the Spring but you never would have noticed by how strong he looked today."
Moore committed to UCLA back in November. He has an official visit to Westwood set for June 13-15.
Moore discussed what it was about UCLA that appealed to him when he spoke to UCLA Bruins On SI back in March.
"One of my main interests is that UCLA is one of the best academic schools in the country," he said. "And the history and tradition of the football program. Playing in the Rose Bowl. Also, I love the direction that Coach [DeShaun] Foster has the program going."
Moore sees UCLA as a great opportunity for his development as a player when he looks to achieve his dream of reaching the next level.
"I feel like I will be developed by Coach [Burl] Toler and Coach Foster to be the best player I can be, and to prepare me to be a professional type player," Moore said. "Coach Tino's [Sunseri] offense looks to be a great fit for my skill set."
