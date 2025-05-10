Bruins Offer 2026 Four-Star LB
The UCLA Bruins are now one of 30 schools that have thrown their hat in the ring to gain the commitment of 2026 four-star linebacker Kosi Okpala out of Houston, Texas, he announced via X, formerly known as Twitter. This is a major priority for the Bruins for their recruiting needs.
Okpala is entering his senior season at Mayde Creek High School, posting a very impressive junior year in 2024. He earned 55 total tackles, 39 of which were solo, adding 17 tackles for loss, five sacks, one fumble recovery, and two forced fumbles, per MaxPreps.
Okpala is the 42nd-ranked player in the state of Texas while also being the No. 23 linebacker in the country for the 2026 recruiting class, per 247Sports' Composite Rankings.
This is a guy that has gained interest from a large majority of the top programs in the country. The Bruins are competing alongside Alabama, Houston, Baylor, Michigan, Ohio State and so many other programs. Currently, Texas and Penn State are the frontrunners to land Okpala.
With the Bruins losing all three of their star-studded linebackers from last year, Carson Schwesinger, Oluwafemi Oladejo and Kain Medrano, were all drafted, there is going to be a major reload at the position over the next few seasons. Adding Okpala is a step in the right direction.
UCLA also recently offered current UCF commit, 2026 three-star linebacker Kymani Morales, hoping to earn multiple recruits to bolster that linebacker core. Okpala may be the higher priority due to what he has put on tape so far and the fact that he is not currently committed to any program.
The recent draft success from UCLA's linebacker trio is a great recruiting tool to use for Okpala. If they can sell him on the point that his draft odds will elevate once he steps on campus and begins to work with the coaching staff, they may be able to gain one of the top players in the 2026 class.
It is likely that Okpala will be visiting campus sometime this season, hopefully being hosted for a game day at the Rose Bowl. Entering his senior season of high school, his decision will likely come sooner rather than later.
