Bruins Offer 2026 TE From Colorado
The UCLA Bruins have shown interest in another impact player on the offensive side, extending an offer to class of 2026 tight end Mason Bonner. The Denver native is being highly recruited from a few fellow Big Ten schools, but the Bruins plan to swoop in and grab Bonner's commitment.
He announced the commitment on social media on Tuesday.
Bonner is entering his senior season of high school, playing out of Mullen High School. He was the school's leading receiver last year, catching 33 passes for 617 yards and eight touchdowns, per MaxPreps. There is a lot to like about Bonner's game as he is a brute force at tight end.
Bonner, who is rated a three-star prospect by 247Sports, has already garnered 23 total offers, most notably coming from UCLA, Michigan, Minnesota, Tennessee, Miami (FL) and many others. He is showing particularly strong interest in both the Wolverines and Gophers, per 247Sports.
247Sports national recruiting analyst Greg Biggins broke down Bonner's game and gave some insight as to what type of player he currently is and what his potential could be once he reaches the collegiate level.
"Long, athletic hybrid pass catcher who currently plays receiver but could grow in to a tight end," Biggins wrote. "Estimated 6-6, 200-pound frame, but is pretty lean and narrow so eventual growth potential is the question. How much weight he can put on will be the big determining factor in positional home and long-term upside.
"Natural pass catcher who easily wins jump and 50-50 balls. Possesses a basketball background that is evident in body control and spatial awareness, especially when competing vs. smaller defensive backs. Smooth route runner but lacks some of the burst and suddenness you like to see at the receiver position.
"Fluid athlete and a smooth mover so developing more twitch to stay at receiver or bulking to play tight is what we'll be watching moving forward."
The Bruins have brought in quite the haul this past year in the tight end room, highlighted by the recent transfer of Pitt Panthers tight end Jake Renda. UCLA also has a pair of freshman tight ends in Noah Flores and Dylan Sims that will make up the younger portion of the room.
In the current era of college football, there is always a chance that many of those players will depart and find another school for the 2026 season, leaving a golden opportunity for Bonner to enter and shine with UCLA. It would be wise for it to get Bonner on campus for a visit to further the recruiting process.
