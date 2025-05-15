UCLA Lands '26 LB, Brother of Former Bruin LB
After months of going without a commitment from the 2026 recruiting class, something has finally given for UCLA football.
On Wednesday, class of 2026 linebacker Matthew Muasau announced on social media that he has committed to the Bruins.
Muasau, who plays for St. John Bosco, recently visited UCLA for an official. He had also been offered by Charlotte.
The local prospect is rated a three-star by 247Sports, which has him ranked the No. 150 class of 2026 recruit in California and the No. 124 linebacker in his class.
Muasau is the younger brother of former UCLA linebacker Darius Muasau. Darius was a two-year starter for the Bruins after transferring over from Hawaii. He was named to the All-Pac-12 Second Team by league coaches in both seasons.
Darius led the Bruins in tackling both seasons -- 91 in his first season with the program and 75 in his last. He went on to be selected by the New York Giants in the sixth round of the 2024 NFL Draft and would make seven starts in 15 appearances in his rookie season, totaling 55 tackles, three for loss, a pass defensed and an interception.
Matthew is UCLA's first defensive commit from the class of 2026. Up until Wednesday, the Bruins' only commits from the class were wide receivers, the last having been back in November (Kenneth Moore III).
Perhaps Matthew's commitment is the first of many to come for UCLA this spring/summer. The Bruins were recently ranked as one of the worst teams in the Big Ten when it comes to recruiting the class of 2026. Fox Sports' Michael Cohen had UCLA ranked 15th in the conference.
"Head coach DeShaun Foster scored the biggest recruiting victory of his relatively brief tenure when former five-star quarterback Nico Iamaleava transferred from Tennessee to UCLA earlier this spring," Cohen wrote. "A native of Long Beach, California, where he starred for Warren High School, Iamaleava gives Foster a major recruiting piece around which he can pitch additional in-state prospects."
UCLA should be improved with Iamaleava under center, and if he can help bring a winning culture back to Westwood, UCLA will become a much more appealing destination for recruits.
