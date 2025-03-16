Rising Linebacker Locks In Official Visit With Bruins
The UCLA staff will be hosting an interesting local linebacker who shows a ton of potential.
St. John Bosco linebacker Matthew Muasau announced on social media that he will be heading to Westwood on May 9 for an official visit.
The California native is ranked in the top 100 linebackers in the country by 247Sports and possesses an extremely high ceiling. The Bruins' staff has been in on him for quite a while and extended an offer back in July of 2024.
Muasau's game looks very smooth. As an off-ball linebacker, his reaction, play speed and football IQ are right on par with other big-time linebackers, and he has the versatility to rush off of the edge and create havoc for the quarterback. He will likely need to pack on a few pounds to play the edge consistently at the next level, but that shouldn't be an issue.
Other than UCLA, Muasau also holds an offer from Charlotte out of the American Athletic Conference. The Bruins' staff has made a clear effort to be his best suitor, and with an official visit looming, you have to think that UCLA is sitting in the driver's seat.
Another key reason to like the chances of the Bruins landing Muasau is his family connection. Matthew is the younger brother of former UCLA defensive end Darius Muasau, who currently plays for the New York Giants. That key connection could tap into a sense of loyalty and family-like culture that is being built in the Bruins' building.
St. John Bosco is also one of the most prestigious high school football teams in the entire country and has been a staple on the recruiting trail for just about every FBS team in the country. This school pumps out four and five-star prospects on a yearly basis. That speaks to just how great the training is there.
Coach DeShaun Foster knows the area well and understands why recruiting kids out of this prestigious program is important for future recruitments of their players, and continuing to recruit legacy players to build that tradition and family atmosphere is going to be incredibly important for the coaching staff in Westwood.
