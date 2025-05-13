Bruins Offer 2027 RB From Florida
The UCLA Bruins extended another offer this past weekend, sending one out to 2027 unrated running back Omari St. Fort out of Delray Beach, Florida, he announced via X, formerly known as Twitter.
St. Fort is entering his junior season at Atlantic Community High School, coming off a quiet sophomore year where his school made a trip to the regional final round of the Florida 5A FHSAA state playoffs, finishing with an 11-2 record, per MaxPreps.
He totaled 13 carries for 64 rushing yards, along with 16 receiving yards on two catches in 10 games this past season, seeking a more impactful junior year. AT 6-0, 162 pounds, St. Fort will utilize the next few seasons to grow physically to become a high-level Division-I player.
St. Fort is listed as a running back but has taken significant snaps at wide receiver in his first two high school seasons. He will likely maintain the dual-position status, giving him an even greater chance to make an impact for the Bruins if he were to commit in the next year or so.
The unrated prospect is still very early in his recruiting process, as he has garnered very little interest so far. The only D-I offers that St. Fort has gained come from the Bruins and the University of South Florida (USF). He will certainly gain more interest as his high school career progresses through 2027.
St. Fort is the sixth running back in the 2027 class that the Bruins have offered alongside four-star Kemon Spell and three-star Deuce Jones-Drew, son of NFL veteran Maurice Jones-Drew. He is looking to be one of three or four running backs that UCLA will bring in for that recruiting class.
He is also a two-sport athlete, participating in track & field during the offseason. As time goes on, more and more skill players at the wide receiver and running back positions are focusing on track sprinters to keep them primed for football. St. Fort will benefit greatly from being a dual athlete.
Expect an official visit to be scheduled with St. Fort over the next 12 months or so, hoping that he keeps the Bruins at the top of his list as more schools show interest.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @UCLAInsideronSI and @tcav30 and never miss another UCLA news story again.
Let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE