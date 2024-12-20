Bruins Offer UCLA Legacy
UCLA has made extended offer that seemed pretty much inevitable.
On Friday, class of 2027 running back and UCLA legacy Duece Jones-Drew announced on X, formerly known as Twitter, that he has received an offer from the Bruins.
Jones-Drew is the son of Bruin legend Maurice Drew-Jones, one of the greatest running backs in UCLA history.
The 5-8, 165-pound running back from Concord, California plays at De La Salle High School, one of the top high school football powerhouses in the state. His father also played there.
Jones-Drew ran for 447 yards and five touchdowns in 11 games this past season. He also recorded 14 tackles, including 2.0 for loss as a safety.
Jones-Drew recently helped lead the Spartans to the CIF Open Division state championship, where they fell to Mater Dei High School.
The prospect has also received offers from Cal and Utah.
Drew-Jones played at UCLA from 2003 to 2005 and would go on to spend nine years in the NFL.
As a Bruin, he totaled 2,503 rushing yards, 26 rushing touchdowns, 819 receiving yards and seven receiving yards in 36 games.
In just his sophomore season, Drew-Jones ran for over 1,000 rushing yards. The following year, his final season with the program, he would be named a consensus All-American. He recorded 914 rushing yards, 13 rushing touchdowns, 453 receiving yards and four receiving touchdowns while also having led the country in punt return yards (427) and punt return yards per return (28.5).
Drew-Jones would be selected by the Jacksonville Jaguars in the second round of the 2005 NFL Draft. As a rookie, he rushed for 941 rushing yards and 13 touchdowns while adding 436 yards and two touchdowns on 46 receptions. He would finish second in Offensive Rookie of the Year voting.
In the 2011 season, Drew-Jones would be named to the All-Pro First Team, having led the league in rushing (1,606), rushing attempts (343), rushing yards per game (100.4) and total touches (386).
Drew-Jones played eight seasons in Jacksonville before spending his last season with the Oakland Raiders.
In total, the three-time Pro Bowler logged 8,167 rushing yards, 68 rushing touchdowns, 2,944 receiving yards and 11 receiving touchdowns.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @UCLAInsideronSI and @tcav30 and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.