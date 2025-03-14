EXCLUSIVE: Coveted 2027 Four Star Talks UCLA Offer
On Friday, 2027 IMG wide receiver Osani Gayles announced on social media that he had received an offer from UCLA.
This comes after receiving a flurry of other offers, including USC, Arizona, Miami and others. The recruitment for his services out wide is really starting to heat up heading into his junior season.
I asked Gayles what it's been like getting all of these offers in succession like this, and he made it clear he is staying focused.
"I just try to stay focused on my end goal of playing college football and eventually, NFL," he said. "I try not to get caught up in this process. I'm just trying to find the right school for me."
As it currently stands, per 247 Sports, Gayles is the ninth-ranked receiver in this class already. The 5-foot-11 wideout has speed, change of direction and superb hands. He can be a dynamic game-breaker who can take the top off of a defense at any given moment.
When asked about what kind of pressure is added by these kinds of rankings.
"The rankings are cool, and I appreciate the recognition, but at the end of the day, once you're on campus, the rankings and stars don't matter," Gayles said. "You have to compete. That's why I chose to go to IMG. To force myself to compete at a high level day in and day out."
I asked him what exactly started the relationship with this staff and what interests him about the Bruins program.
"UCLA is a great school academically, it's in a good location, and on my visit, I was really impressed with the coaching staff and facilities," Gayles said.
He made it clear the biggest factor in his decision will be the fit.
"I would like to understand the offense they run. It has been interesting sitting in on the position meetings and one-on-one coaches meetings going over offenses and schemes," Gayles said.
"I also want to understand how much they want to pass. Connection with the coaches is a must, and I want to go places that know how to develop receivers."
Continuing to build and maintain a relationship and ensuring they are at the forefront of Gayles' recruitment will be imperative for Coach DeShaun Foster and the UCLA staff. They are gaining tremendous confidence and momentum on the recruiting trail, not only with this 2026 class but in 2027 and beyond.
