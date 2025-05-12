Bruins Offer 2028 WR From Florida
The UCLA Bruins recently extended an offer to 2028 wide receiver Peter Pierre, a native of Hollywood, Florida, and just the fourth prospect to be offered by the Bruins in the 2028 recruiting class. They are wisely building an early relationship that may pay off in a couple of years.
Pierre announced the offer on social media on Thursday.
Due to Pierre being so early in the recruiting process, he is currently unrated across all recruiting platforms, but he will certainly gain some traction over the course of his high school career. He has already earned over 10 total offers, including Auburn, Ohio State, the Bruins and others.
Pierre had a quiet freshman season on Varsity for Chaminade-Madonna High School, playing both sides of the ball. He caught two balls all year, both for touchdowns, and a combined 21 yards, earning one carry for 21 yards. He also made 16 total tackles with two tackles for loss, per MaxPreps.
The recent offer reflects how much of a priority the Bruins are making the wide receiver position for their future. The look of this current UCLA team could be very different by 2028, and it needs to make sure it continuously recruits the future stars that can bring this program back to sustained success.
At 6-4, 210 pounds, Pierre is a big body on the outside as a prototypical wide out. He has been earning recruiting camp invites to help show off his talent, and based on the videos that he has released, is holding his own more than enough. This is a guy with a four-star potential by his junior season.
It is quite something to see a 14-year-old with the size, stature and talent that Pierre has displayed already. It cannot be stressed enough how important it is for the Bruins to start the recruiting process as early as possible for a guy with this type of potential.
Being a Florida native, coming to Westwood would be a cross-country trip, but he probably would not mind the weather. It will take a strong recruiting pitch to get Pierre to come to UCLA, but if success is shown over the next few seasons, the program's chances of landing recruits like Pierre are much higher.
