Bruins Offer Hometown 2028 DB
The UCLA Bruins continue to hammer the in-state recruiting trail as they extend an offer to hometown 2028 defensive back, Pole Moala, he announced via social media on Tuesday.
A native of Lawndale, California, Moala is just a few miles outside of downtown Los Angeles and is extremely close to the Bruins' campus. They have put an extra emphasis on recruiting from within close proximity as a lot of the nation's best talent resides in Southern California.
According to Prep Redzone California, Moala is the No. 2 ranked defensive back in California's 2028 class and the seventh-best recruit amongst all position groups. There is extreme upside with Moala as his football career is just getting started.
Moala has already garnered 15 collegiate offers as a high school freshman. Teams such as Florida State and the Miami Hurricanes also offered the stud prospect on Tuesday. He has also been shown interest by the Bruins' bitter rival, USC Trojans.
The 6-0, 165-pound safety has an entire high school career to develop mentally and physically. By the time he is a senior and is ready for collegiate football, he will be double the player that he is today. Projectability seems to be an aspect of recruiting that the Bruins have bought into.
UCLA makes Moala just the third prospect offered from the 2028 class, joining quarterback Graham Simpson and wide receiver Eric McFarland. The Bruins must see something bright in Moala if they are willing to already offer him a spot with the program this early in his career.
If the young recruit were to commit, he would be learn from first-year safeties coach Gabe Lynn. A former defensive back with the Oklahoma Sooners and an NFL practice squad player, Lynn would be a huge benefit to adjusting Moala to the collegiate level and turning him into an elite talent.
The Bruins are drawing much closer to fall camp and the start of the 2025 campaign. Over the next few months, it will be interesting to see which recruits, including Moala, will come for a visit to Westwood and the Rose Bowl.
