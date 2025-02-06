UCLA Targets Stand Out in Recent 7-on-7 Tournaments
The offseason is a crucial time for recruits, as it presents opportunities they don't always get during the season to show schools what they're made of.
A number of UCLA targets got a chance to showcase their talents last weekend during their participation in some of the most prestigious 7-on-7 tournaments in the country -- Red Zone Elite in Pheonix and Pylon 7on7 in Los Angeles.
Here were some of those who stood out to 247Sports national recruiting analyst Greg Biggins:
2026 Four-Star WR Madden Williams
UCLA offered the St. John Bosco star last May, and he has since committed to Texas A&M. The No. 27 class of 2026 prospect in California, per the 247Sports Composite rankings, participated in the Red Zone Elite in Pheonix.
"Williams is playing hoops right now but came out for a day at Red Zone and looked great," Biggins wrote. "His ball skills and ability to track the football down the field is as good as any receiver in the class. He can dominate in the air and looked noticeably quicker and more explosive getting down the field. The Texas A&M commit looks primed for a monster senior year."
2026 Four-Star LB Tristan Phillips
The Ventura High School prospect was offered by UCLA last June and is currently committed to Oregon.
Phillips is ranked the No. 25 linebacker in his class and the No. 32 class of 2026 prospect in California, per the 247Sports Composite rankings.
2027 Four-Star LB Taven Epps
Epps was offered by the Bruins back in September. He recently visited Westwood for UCLA's Junior Day last week.
The highly touted prospect from Tustin High School is ranked the No. 3 linebacker in his class and No. 7 class of 2027 recruit in California, per the 247Sports Composite rankings.
"When we first saw Epps as a freshman, he was playing safety," Biggins wrote. "He has now moved in to the box and is playing inside linebacker and after watching him the last two weeks, an eventual move to edge looks likely. He's now pushing 6-4, 220 pounds and we don't think he's done growing yet. For his size, he moves well and was able to run down running back and receivers from behind. He's a natural athlete and his upside is very high."
Class of 2027 Four-Star CB Hayden Stepp
The Bruins offered Stepp last month. Ranked the No. 2 class of 2027 prospect in Nevada, per 247Sports, the Bishop Gorman star is, according to Biggins, "easily among the top defensive backs in the '27 class."
Class of 2027 CB Aaryn Washington
Washington, who plays for Mater Dei, is rated a four-star prospect by 247Sports, which has him ranked the No. 11 cornerback in his class and the No. 11 class of 2027 recruit in California.
UCLA offered him last week.
"It's a deep crop of defensive backs in the West Coast '27 class and no one played better than Washington this past season," Biggins wrote. "He's a true lock down corner who played a lot of nickel this past weekend and didn't give up a catch that we saw. He's technically sound with very good feet, uses his hands well without having to clutch and grab and is a high level athlete as well."
Class of 2028 WR Eric McFarland
McFarland just announced his offer from the Bruins on Wednesday. One of the top 2028 prospects in the nation, he turned in an excellent freshman campaign for IMG Academy, posting 574 yards and eight touchdowns on 36 receptions.
Biggins even compared McFarland to former USC star Zachariah Branch, who transferred to Georgia this offseason.
Other notable UCLA targets Biggins recognized were 2027 cornerback Jailen Hill and 2027 safeties Myles Baker, Gavin Williams and Khalil Terry,