UCLA Extends Offer to 2026 Four-Star CB
The UCLA Bruins are looking to improve their defensive secondary even further as they recently extended an offer to 2026 four-star cornerback Preston Ashley, he announced via X, formerly known as Twitter. Ashley is an extremely highly touted recruit with a litter of high-level offers.
Ashley hails from Brandon, Mississippi. He is the No. 10 overall recruit in the state for his class and the 20th-ranked safety in the entire nation, per 247Sports. There is a heightened sense of urgency for the Bruins to land a guy with his type of talent.
Just a few months from beginning his senior season at Brandon High School, Ashley has already gained offers from 23 programs in total. Nebraska is the only other Big Ten school that has shown interest, but his top picks are looking to be Ole Miss and Auburn, per On3 Recruiting.
Ashley spent his junior season as a primary cornerback while mixing in as a kick returner from time to time. He helped lead the No. 2 team in the state to a 12-2 record, ultimately losing the Mississippi High School 7A state championship to Tupelo High.
In 14 games this past season, the four-star prospect averaged 5.2 tackles per game with 68 total for the season, including three tackles for loss, five pass defenses, one sack, one interception and one fumble recovery for a touchdown.
Ashley is the real deal and will look even better in his senior season of high school. At 5-10, 170 pounds, he will benefit from another year of development before reaching the D-I level.
Ashley's junior season tape showed a strong physicality around the football, cutting down ball carriers and forcing one fumble on the season. He showed an ability to blitz from the corner position, using his agility and lateral moves to reach the quarterback. There is a tremendous ceiling in Ashley's game.
The Bruins have offered 12 other cornerback prospects for the 2026 class, with none having committed just yet. Ashley is one of four four-star recruits who have not pledged themselves to another program. A visit is likely to come soon, and fans will be hoping a UCLA commitment follows.
