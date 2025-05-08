Bruins Extend Offer to Oakland Native, 2026 CB
The UCLA Bruins added several key transfer defenders to solve the immediate issues in the secondary, but are now looking for young stars to make an impact in the future. The Bruins extended an offer to class of 2026 cornerback Rahsjon Duncan out of Oakland, California.
He announced the offer on X, formerly known as Twitter.
Entering his senior year at McClymonds High School, Duncan is coming off an action-packed junior season, leading his team to a 10-5 record, falling short in the Class 3-AA state final.
Duncan played both sides of the ball, earning three interceptions, two forced fumbles, and five pass breakups on defense. Offensively, he totaled 38 passes for 794 yards and seven touchdowns. He was the ultimate dual-threat player, providing an incredible impact on both sides.
Duncan is rated as a three-star prospect by per 247Sports, which has him ranked the No. 6 2026 prospect in the state of California and the 54th-best cornerback in the country. He has been going through his recruiting process as more of a corner than a wideout but may be able to do both.
The Bruins are one of 17 schools that have already offered Duncan in hopes of his commitment. Boise State, Cal, Arizona and Arizona State are currently receiving the most interest from Duncan. He has official visits scheduled for three of those schools, already visiting the Sun Devils on May 2.
UCLA's recruiting coordinator and wide receivers coach Burl Toler III has been on the road, hammering down on the recruiting for the future classes. He directly recruited Duncan, extending him the offer and being able to grow that relationship on a stronger level.
If the Bruins want a chance at signing Duncan, it would be beneficial to get him on campus for a visit, giving him a chance to see the facilities, campus, and everything that Westwood has to offer. As an Oakland native, being able to draw him towards the California lifestyle will not be very difficult.
Putting a bandage on the Bruins' struggling defensive secondary with veteran transfers for the 2025 season is a short-term solution, but being able to sign young stars can change the program completely for years to come. UCLA needs to set itself up for success with a guy like Duncan.
Follow along on X (Twitter) @UCLAInsideronSI and @tcav30 and never miss another breaking Bruins story again.
Give us your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE