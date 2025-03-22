What Defensive Backs Remain on UCLA's Big Board?
UCLA has been working in this 2026 class to secure some defensive help in the secondary. The Bruins' staff has been offering and scheduling plenty of defensive backs the entire cycle. There are a few that stand out and will likely be big time targets.
Havon Finney, Chatsworth CA
The newly minted five-star, per Rivals, Havon Finney has reclassified from 2027 to 2026, making him an immediate target for a plethora of programs across the country. Finney has narrowed down the schools still in the running and UCLA remains in the hunt.
Finney is a fast and physical athlete with good length at 6-foot-3.
While UCLA will be contending with plenty of other Big Ten teams, Finney is also considering schools like LSU, Texas and Georgia as well. It could be an uphill battle for the Bruins, but they have made strides with him so far and will be one to keep an eye on.
Derrick Johnson II, Murrieta CA
The Bruins have made the top 6 for Derrick Johnson II, along with Kansas, Oklahoma, Utah, Cal and TCU. Johnson is the son of former NFL player Derrick Johnson Sr., played his college football at Washington, before being taken in the sixth round of the 2005 NFL draft. Johnson spent time with a number of teams in the league including San Francisco, Houston and Dolphins.
There's no doubt that coaches love a player that comes from that kind of pedigree. The values and work ethic of kids that grew up around the game and watched their father do it can't just be found anywhere. Johnson is special, and the attention being paid to him by the UCLA staff speaks to that fact.
Jordan Deck, Frisco TX
Jordan Deck is a highly sought after safety who has all of the potential in the world. He released a top 6 schools, and Colorado has since jumped into the mix. Deck will visit Colorado on May 9, UCLA on May 15, Michigan on May 30, Penn State on June 6, Ole Miss on June 13 and Baylor on June 20.
With a lot of other schools vying for his services, the DeShaun Foster and the Bruins' staff will pull out all the stops to get this recruitment over the goal line.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @UCLAInsideronSI and @tcav30 and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.