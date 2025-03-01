UCLA to Host Three-Star WR For Official Visit
UCLA keeps on adding official visits to its spring/summer calendar as the Bruins continue a crucial offseason of recruiting.
On Friday, Rivals' John Garcia Jr. revealed that UCLA will host three-star class of 2026 wide receiver Santana Carlos for an official visit on June 12.
The Bruins offered Carlos in January. He has also received offers from Pittsburgh, Purdue, Boston College, Indiana, Nebraska and Ole Miss, among others.
The prospect plays for Charles W Flanagan High School in Florida. He is ranked the No. 129 wide receiver in his class and the No. 112 class of 2026 recruit in Florida, per the 247Sports Composite rankings.
247Sports has UCLA, Pittsburgh, Purdue, Toledo and Boston College listed as "warm" for Carlos.
Carlos' primary recruiter from UCLA is wide receivers coach Burl Toler III, who recently joined the staff this offseason. He also serves as the program's passing game coordinator and recruiting coordinator.
Toler had previously coached wide receivers at his alma mater, Cal, for the last six seasons and also acted as the Golden Bears' recruiting coordinator for the last three seasons and running backs coach for the 2018 season.
Before what was his second coaching stint at Cal, Toler coached wideouts at Fresno State for the 2016 season and UC Davis in the 2017 season.
Toler joined Cal's staff after his professional career, serving as a quality control coach from 2013 through the 2015 season.
Toler's impact on UCLA's staff was immediately felt when he helped bring over former Cal wide receiver Mikey Matthews through the transfer portal.
All four of UCLA's commits from the class of 2026 so far are wide receivers. Toler even visited 2026 commit Kenneth Moore III at his home.
UCLA already has a number of upcoming official visits set:
TE Camden Jensen, Heritage High School (Littleton, Colorado)
LB Ezaya Tokio, Oceanside High School
DL Keytron Harris, Nathaniel Narbonne High School
EDGE Anthony "Poppa" Jones, Crean Lutheran High School
S CJ Hester, Cocoa High School (Florida)
LB Joseph Credit, Pearland High School (Texas)
OT Kannon Smith, Valor Christian High School (Highlands Ranch, Colorado)
OT Rex Waterman, Hamilton High School (Chandler, Arizona)
ATH Rodney Colton Jr., Newnan High School (Georgia)
DL Kameron Cody, Benedictine Military School (Savannah, Georgia)
