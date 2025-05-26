UCLA Offers 2027 Four-Star OL From Georgia
The UCLA Bruins continue to roll out the offers to top prospects across the country, extending one to 2027 four-star offensive tackle Terrance Warren III out of Columbus, Georgia. He announced the offer via social media on May 14.
Warren is the second 2027 offensive tackle that the Bruins have offered in the past few weeks, recently extending one to four-star Joshua Sam-Epelle out of Douglasville, Georgia. The Bruins have been on the road recently, making their mark across the country with numerous extended offers.
He was a big help to lead Carver High School to a 15-1 record and a 2024 Georgia Class 2A state championship title. He not only succeeded in blocking up front at his position, but also was the pulling lead blocker that opened holes for explosive plays. He is a quick-moving lineman and a major asset.
The four-star prospect is ranked the No. 37 player in the state and the No. 29 offensive tackle in the country for the 2027 recruiting class, per 247Sports' Composite rankings. He is a 6-5, 330-pound man amongst boys on the high school field, dominating against almost any defender that he faces.
Warren's top offers include Ohio State, North Carolina and Memphis, showing the most interest in that trio of schools. The Bruins are somewhat late to the party in comparison to the amount of interest that other programs have shown, but there is a ton of time to win Warren's favor.
It will be interesting to see how Warren's recruiting process concludes, but the Bruins will have their best shot if they schedule him for an official visit this fall. Getting him on campus earlier than most teams would give the young recruit some time to soak up what the Bruins program has to offer.
After a struggling year in 2024, allowing 34 total sacks in 12 games, there has been a big emphasis on recruiting the top offensive line talent in the country. If they are able to grab either Warren, Sam-Epelle or both, there is a major change coming for the UCLA offense and its production.
