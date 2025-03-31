UCLA Attempting to Secure Local Four-Star RB
DeShaun Foster and the UCLA staff has put in a ton of work to take back some space on the recruiting trail. Teams like bitter rival USC have been able to take a large share of the prospects in the state of California, especially around the Los Angeles area.
The Bruins currently have their sights set on running back Brian Bonner out of Valencia High School just outside of Los Angeles. Bonner is currently ranked as the No. 8 running back in the class and a top 100 prospect in the country, per the 247Sports Composite rankings.
247Sports scout Greg Biggins wrote the following of Bonner's game in April of 2024:
"Bonner is on the short list when talking about the top running backs in the ’26 West Coast class. We liked him a lot at the Under Armour Next Camp in March and he has the total package of size, speed, wiggle and hands.
"He’s an all-purpose back who put up solid numbers as a sophomore running it and as a receiver. He has a very projectable frame at about 6-0, 185 pounds with room to add good weight and his speed definitely shows up on the football field. He’s both quick and fast with some wiggle and can play every down and in any situation.
"He has shined this Spring on the track with personal best 10.65-100m but he’s not a track guy playing football, he’s a true high level Power 4 prospect who can play for any college in the country. Bonner is a high ceiling player with NFL upside."
"2024- First season as full time RB- carried it 197 times for 1,493 yards (7.6 ave.), 25 TDs. Added 40 catches, 498 yards and 4 TDs and 443 yards and 2 TDs on kick returns. 2023- Strong sophomore season where he rushed for 500 yards, added 457 yards receiving and had 274 return yards. Also runs track and clocked a personal best 6.96-60m, 10.48-100m and 21.80-200m."
Bonner is an unbelievable athlete that UCLA will be battling for with the likes of Cal, Washington, Georgia, Notre Dame, Washington and more. It will be a big-time challenge, but the relationship with the staff will be the key to this recruitment.
Bonner has not set up his official visit to UCLA yet.
