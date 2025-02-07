UCLA Offers One of Top Class of 2026 Prospects in Arizona
A new-look UCLA football coaching staff has been working hard in their endeavor to put the program back on the map, starting with their aggressiveness on the recruiting trail.
One of those coaches who joined the program this offseason was Offensive Line Coach Andy Kwon, one of the younger coaches on staff but nonetheless, an experienced one.
Kwon recently extended an offer to one of the top class of 2026 prospects in the state of Arizona, Jalayne Miller, from Desert Edge High School in Goodyear, Arizona.
Miller announced the offer on social media on Thursday.
The three-star prospect is ranked the No. 2 class of 2026 recruit in Arizona and the No. 48 interior offensive lineman in his class, per the 247Sports Composite rankings.
Miller has also received offers from USC, Arizona, Arizona State, Wisconsin, Minnesota, Kansas, Cal, Tennessee, Washington, BYU, Stanford and Iowa State, among others.
The 6-6, 300-pound lineman recently revealed his top-seven schools: USC, Minnesota, Stanford, Kansas, Wisconsin and Arizona State.
Perhaps that changes, though, as more offers come in.
Kwon has extended a number of offers to recruits around the nation since joining the Bruins in December.
The former Arkansas State offensive line coach played center for Georgia Southern, where he was a two-time All-Sun Belt honoree.
Kwon has experience coaching at a college football blue-blood, having served as a graduate assistant at Alabama from 2018 to 2020 and won a national title (2020-21) as a member of the Crimson Tide's staff.
Kwon then went on to coach at Arkansas State, where he started as the team's tight ends coach, a role he held for just one season before becoming the program's offensive line coach.
The first-year Bruins coach will be looking to improve UCLA's production up front, as its offensive line was, quite frankly, one of the worst in the Big Ten in what was the program's first year in the conference.
It was easily the team's greatest weakness, and considering the Bruins were just a win away from making a bowl game in DeShaun Foster's first year at the helm, improving that area of the field could drastically help UCLA football get to where it wants to be.
Landing recruits like Miller would certainly help this mission.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @UCLAInsideronSI and @tcav30 and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.