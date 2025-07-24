EXCLUSIVE: Jameson Purcell Details His Indiana Commitment Over UCLA
The UCLA Bruins have been targeting a handful of quarterbacks as of late, both in the 2026 and 2027 recruiting classes. They have yet to land their 2026 quarterback. They missed on their priority target in the month of June, as their long-term QB target that they were leading for committed to another program. That player, being Oscar Rios, who is a top-10 QB in the nation and an in-state prospect from Downey High School, committed to the Arizona Wildcats over the UCLA Bruins.
The Bruins are searching heavily in the 2026 recruiting class for a QB, as despite missing on Rios, they will still need to land a prospect before the cycle comes to a close, but what about the class of 2027? They have only offered three guys at the QB position, and have missed on all three. Their latest player they lost out on is Jameson Purcell.
Purcell has held a UCLA offer for a long time, but is off the board after announcing his commitment. Purcell announced he would be committing to the Indiana Hoosiers. This is a major recruiting win for the Hoosiers and their staff, as he is the first commit in their class of 2027. Purcell is expected to finish as a top-rated high school quarterback in the class. He is one of the better players at the position, and brings a lot of talent to a team that just made the college football playoffs.
The Hoosiers have already landed their 2026 recruiting cycle QB as well, as they have landed Cash Herrera. The newest commit and the first commit to the Hoosiers 2027 class, Purcell, caught up with UCLA Bruins On SI to detail why he committed to the Hoosiers over the UCLA Bruins.
"It’s a great school academically (Purcell talking about UCLA) and I feel like their program is always on the up and up, but IU just really checked all the important boxes for me with academics, business school, being closer to home so family and friends can come to games, their QB development, and Coach Cignetti’s culture!"
The only other QBs they have offered in the class, according to 247Sports are Trae Taylor (committed to Nebraska) and Brady Edmunds (committed to the Ohio State Buckeyes). This will be something to keep an eye on, as they will likely offer more prospects at the position in the near future with the class of 2026 near the final stretch.
