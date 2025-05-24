Bruins Offer No. 1 Player in Florida, 2027 Five-Star Center
The UCLA Bruins recently extended an offer to 2027 five-star center Jayla Forbes, entering her junior season at Montverde Academy, one of the most elite schools for high school basketball. She is receiving numerous big-time offers, but the Bruins intend to win the battle.
The Bruins' offer to Forbes was announced on Thursday, per Sleeper Athletes Ladies Basketball. If UCLA is able to market itself well enough to secure a talent like this, it will take the Bruins from a team that is contending for national championships to winning on an annual basis.
Forbes is undoubtedly one of the very best players in the country for the 2027 class. She is ranked as the No. 1 player in Florida, No. 3 center in the nation and the No. 16 overall player in the country for the recruiting class, per 247Sports' Composite rankings. She is truly a special talent and a must-get.
Forbes decided to transfer high schools following the 2022-23 season, leaving Thompson High School in Alabaster, Alabama, to join Montverde Academy. This was more of a tactical transition, allowing Forbes to be recruited at a higher level and put her amongst the top talent.
One major recruiting angle that the Bruins can use to solidify Forbes as a Bruin is her ability to play alongside 2025 five-star power forward Sienna Betts in a few years. Older sister, Lauren Betts, is entering her senior season with UCLA, and the Bruins will need a new center after she departs.
Forbes could seamlessly step into that role and become the freshman starter for the Bruins in the paint. It would be Forbes, the freshman, paired up with Betts, the junior. A pair of five-star talents commanding the post positions would make this UCLA team completely unbeatable.
Signing day is still over a year away for the 2027 class, and the Bruins will have more time to recruit Forbes more heavily and bring her onto campus for an official visit. If UCLA wants to continue its dominance from the past few seasons, Forbes is a catalyst piece that must be on their sideline.
Make sure to follow us on X (Twitter) @UCLAInsideronSI and @tcav30 and never miss UCLA Bruins breaking news story ever again. Stories posted daily regarding all of your favorite Bruins teams and up-to-date breaking news.
Please let us know your thoughts on Forbes' recruitment and what the future would look like with her and Betts leading the charge when you like and follow our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE