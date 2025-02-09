UCLA Finalist for Class of 2026 Texas LB
More and more members of the class of 2026 are starting to narrow down their final schools.
UCLA was recently named one by a promising linebacker from the class of 2026.
Joseph Credit, a three-star recruit, per Rivals and On3, settled on his list of final eight schools, and the Bruins made the cut. The Pearland High School (Texas) prospect revealed his choices on social media on Saturday.
The finalists also consist of Arizona State, Texas A&M, Kansas, Houston, Baylor, SMU and TCU.
Credit was named to High School on SI's All-Southeast Texas High School Football Second Team for the 2024 season.
He totaled 78 tackles, 19 quarterback pressures, 10 tackles for loss and five sacks this past season.
The star linebacker is also an excellent track runner, who recently recorded a PR of 10.89 in the 100-meter dash.
UCLA just offered Credit on Tuesday. He wrote in his announcement post that he had spoken to Bruins linebackers coach Scott White.
White, who is in his second stint on UCLA's staff, was named the program's associate head coach and linebackers coach in December.
The longtime Bruins coach has helped mold players like Carson Schwesinger, Kain Medrano, Eric Kendricks, Jayon Brown, Kenny Young and, during his stint as special teams coach, Ka'imi Fairbairn.
White played outside linebacker at Washington from 2003 to 2006. He then spent two seasons coaching linebackers at Seattle Prepatory School before moving on to the college level to serve as an assistant at Central Washington (2009) and Palomar College (2010).
White then joined UCLA, where he started as a quality control coach for defense and special teams. He held that role for four seasons.
He then became the program's linebackers coach and special teams coach, roles he held from 2015 to 2017 before moving on to San Jose State to become an analyst.
White then coached linebackers for the Spartans for five seasons and also served as the program's special teams coordinator for four. He then returned to UCLA and would act as a defensive analyst this past season.
White must have made quite the impression on Credit, considering his inclusion of the Bruins in his top eight less than a week after receiving his offer.
