UCLA Finalist for Local Class of 2026 Four-Star DL
UCLA football had a big weekend on the recruiting trail. It was capped off with another class of 2026 recruit including UCLA among his final schools.
On Sunday, On3's Chad Simmons revealed four-star defensive lineman Keytrin Harris' top six schools: UCLA, Arizona, Cal, Tennessee, Texas A&M and Arizona State.
“These schools are doing more than recruiting me for football, they are building a bond with me and making me feel at home,” Harris said, per Simmons.
According to Simmons, Harris will visit UCLA on May 24, Cal on June 6, Tennessee on June 13 and Arizona on June 20.
The Bruins offered Harris last Wednesday. The fact that they're already among his finalists means they must have made a very strong impression.
Harrs is ranked the No. 43 defensive lineman in his class and the No. 37 class of 2026 recruit in California, per the 247Sports Composite rankings.
247Sports' Gabe Brooks described the build and play of the prospect in an article from October:
"In the 6-foot-3, 260-pound range, Harris moves to a defensive line designation after previously carrying an edge label. He flashes heavy-handed point-of-attack power as a front-line disruptor. Harris is more bull rusher than technician, but plays with promising athleticism in pads that should help his continued development as a playmaker as he leans into his physical advantages and violence in his hands.
"Older for the 2026 cycle, Harris could get on the field sooner than later. He's reported offers from more than a dozen schools, including California, Georgia, Iowa State, Miami, Tennessee, Texas A&M, and several other schools."
Harris is the seventh class of 2026 prospect this month to name UCLA one of his final schools.
UCLA is making tremendous progress on the recruiting trail this offseason, especially considering the significant turnover the coaching staff endured. As Coach DeShaun Foster gets ready to enter Year 2, it seems things could be trending toward a very promising class of 2026 haul for the Bruins.
The spring and summer visits will be crucial, though, as those could very well determine if these recruits choose to commit to the Bruins.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @UCLAInsideronSI and @tcav30 and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.