Bruins Extend Offer to Hometown 2027 OL
The UCLA Bruins have continued to do a fabulous job recruiting throughout the state of California as they extend another offer to 2027 offensive lineman Lincoln Mageo this week. Another highly touted recruit has gained interest from the Bruins, along with several other notable programs.
Mageo announced the offer on social media on Friday.
Mageo is currently a sophomore at Oceanside High School, the alma mater of seven-year NFL veteran offensive guard Larry Warford and 20-year veteran and six-time first-team All-Pro linebacker Junior Seau. Mageo's hometown is just under 100 miles away from UCLA's campus.
According to 247Sports, Mageo is unrated as he is still in the early years of his recruiting process, but has already drawn significant interest from some of the nation's top teams. He is quickly being regarded as one of the more impressive linemen in his recruiting class throughout the country.
The Bruins join 10 other teams in the running for the young offensive lineman. Fellow Big Ten programs such as Michigan and Michigan State have extended an offer alongside schools like Arizona State, San Diego State, Stanford and several others.
The main recruiter for Mageo has been one of the newest coaches to join the Bruins program. Offensive Line Coach Andy Kwon joined the program in early December and has been strong on the recruiting trail ever since his arrival. Mageo will learn a lot from the former Georgia Southern lineman.
Even in just his second season of high school ball, opposing defenses have had to double-team Mageo, and he is still able to find success and handle multiple pass rushers. At 6-3, 280 pounds, he is manhandling defenders with his blocking ability looking extremely dominant.
After an impressive sophomore season, Mageo was named to the Cal-Hi Sports All-State Sophomore First Team alongside other recruits that have been offered by the Bruins such as offensive lineman Lex Mailangi, quarterback Brady Edmunds, and wide receiver Demaje Riley.
UCLA has now offered three offensive linemen in the 2027 class, all hailing from in-state high schools. The immense amount of talent in the Golden State is limitless, and the Bruins have done their part in seeking out the top young prospects to help build their program over the coming seasons.
