Bruins Host 2026 Three-Star DL
The UCLA Bruins took a significant step in their recruitment of 2026 three-star defensive lineman Lopeti Moala by hosting him for an official visit this weekend. After extending an offer back in mid-January, the Bruins are making a strong push to secure the commitment of a top defensive player.
Moala is a Utah native, heading into his senior season at Orem High School, the same school that current Los Angeles Ram and former BYU wide receiver Puka Nacua attended. Moala helped his team achieve a 9-3 record, with a quarterfinal loss in the Utah Class 5A state playoffs this past year.
Moala is receiving major interest from several top programs, scheduling many visits across the next two months. His visit to Westwood this weekend will be followed by visits to Utah, Arizona, and BYU. The Bruins are hosting their first weekend of official visits, with Moala highlighting the group.
Moala is ranked the 13th overall recruit in the state and 88th overall defensive lineman in the country for the 2026 class, per the 247Sports Composite rankings. He is going to be a driving force on any Division-I defensive line that he decides to play for.
If the Bruins' second impression goes to plan, they will add another front-line defender to help reload from the recent loss of senior Jay Toia, 2025 NFL Draft pick to the Dallas Cowboys in the seventh round. Moala could step into that role and have a similar amount of production.
UCLA is trying to uphold its sensational run-stopping defense, ranked as the sixth-best team in the country last year in terms of stopping the run by giving up just 96.2 yards per game on the ground per game. Moala is a great piece to keep as a consistent bright spot for this program.
At 6-4, 270 pounds, Moala is physically ready to be a starting piece for the Bruins. He will likely put on a few extra pounds of muscle before entering college and will be an even bigger force. From the tape he released, there is a lot to like in his ability to shed blocks and consistently get to the ball carrier.
