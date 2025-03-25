Big-Time UCLA Target To Play In Navy All-American Bowl
UCLA 2027 defensive line target Elija Harmon accepted his invitation to the annual Navy All-American Bowl, as he confirmed on social media.
An Inglewood native, Harmon is currently rated a four-star by Rivals, which has him ranked the No. 8 recruit in the state of California. His mixture of aggression and technique makes him an incredibly hard assignment to block and can be an absolute game-wrecker.
Here's what to know about the historic all-star game, per NBC Sports:
"The All-American Bowl is annually the most-watched, most-talked about, and most-prestigious high school all-star event with more than four million unique television viewers and more than 25,000 fans in attendance. The history and tradition of the All-American Bowl is unparalleled, as it features: 594 draft picks; 103 Super Bowl champions; 274 Pro Bowl selections; and 18 Heisman finalists."
The recruiting staff seems to really like what Harmon has to offer. Back in February, he talked to UCLA Bruins On SI about what he sees from the UCLA program DeShaun Foster is building and its current culture.
"I definitely see him [Foster] building a winning culture," Harmon said. "You could just tell that everybody in that building cares a lot about each other. I got to talk to him; he was a real cool, down-to-earth guy, and he really seemed like he cared about his players."
Foster continues to resonate with recruits with his personality and genuine interest in his players and recruits.
He also talked about the campus and just how incredible his experience was when visiting campus.
"It [the campus] was definitely beautiful," Harmon said. "When we were on the way to the game, you could just tell that there was a lot of life in the campus. You walked out, people [were] dancing and just having fun, genuine fun. So, yeah, that definitely stood out to me. Seemed like it was a really cool place to be."
The Bruins are in on plenty of prospects, both in the 2026 and 2027 classes, who have legitimate upside at the next level, including their four current 2026 commits. This accolade by Harmon is just the latest for the prospects that DeShaun Foster and his staff have in mind.
